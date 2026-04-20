Paratus Energy: Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting

News provided by

Paratus Energy Services Ltd

20 Apr, 2026, 15:56 GMT

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") announces that its 2026 Annual General Meeting will be held on 12 May 2026 ("Meeting"). A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information is attached to this press release. The Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for 2025 will be available on the website ahead of the Meeting.

20 April 2026

The Board of Directors
Paratus Energy Services Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

For additional information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, Interim CEO
baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 4063 9083

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-energy--notice-of-2026-annual-general-meeting,c4337352

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Paratus Energy: Announces Leadership Change

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") today announces that the Company's Board of Directors has accepted the...

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. - Result of Bondholders written resolution

Reference is made to the summons to a written resolution dated 26 March 2026 regarding the request for bondholders' approval to certain amendments to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics