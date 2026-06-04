Paratus Energy: Ex Dividend USD 0.22 per share today

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") on May 29, 2026, regarding key information relating to the Q1 2026 cash dividend to be paid to the Company's shareholders. The shares in Paratus will be traded ex dividend of USD 0.22 (approximately NOK 2.03) per share as from today, 4 June 2026.

The payment date is expected to be June 12, 2026.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO

Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com

+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy (held for sale) and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil.

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