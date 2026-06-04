LINDAU, Germany, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies are increasingly facing the challenge of making growing volumes of technical product information efficiently usable. Traditional approaches are reaching their limits: information is scattered, relationships remain invisible and AI applications often fail to deliver reliable results without proper context.

PANTOPIX and Graphwise Launch Strategic Partnership for Connected Knowledge and Trusted AI PANTOPIX and Graphwise Launch Strategic Partnership for Connected Knowledge and Trusted AI

PANTOPIX and Graphwise are deepening their long-standing partnership. With the PANTOPIX SPHERE Graphwise Edition and an expanded OEM model, both companies are combining their expertise to provide an immediately deployable foundation for connected knowledge and AI applications.

Fast Entry into Connected Enterprise Knowledge

The Graphwise Edition combines the PANTOPIX SPHERE knowledge platform with leading knowledge graph technology from Graphwise—the merger of Ontotext and the Semantic Web Company.

Core components such as Graphwise GraphDB and the Graphwise Graph Modeling are integrated by default and optimally aligned. This provides companies with a ready-to-go solution that can be deployed immediately, without the need for complex selection and integration of individual tools.

The platform connects information from existing systems via standardized interfaces and consolidates it into a central knowledge layer. On this basis, an enterprise-wide knowledge graph is created, transforming data into structured, connected knowledge that can be leveraged across applications, processes, and AI.

From Data to Knowledge - a Foundation for AI and New Applications

The PANTOPIX SPHERE Graphwise Edition addresses key challenges in handling technical product information:

Distributed data is connected across systems

Relationships become visible through a semantic knowledge model

Data flows are automated and centrally managed

AI applications gain context for precise and explainable results

This creates a scalable foundation for digital applications—from content delivery and service solutions to AI-driven systems. Recent studies show that AI models based on knowledge graphs deliver significantly more accurate results: the added context makes the decisive difference for transparent and reliable answers.

Tangible Value for Companies

The preconfigured PANTOPIX SPHERE Graphwise Edition enables companies to quickly implement initial use cases and gradually expand the platform. This is particularly relevant for organizations working with complex technical product information—regardless of industry or business unit.

A key application area is the Digital Product Passport (DPP). Product information, certifications, and regulatory data are connected across systems and provided within a shared context. This creates a consistent and traceable foundation for regulatory requirements and new digital applications.

In addition, the platform opens further use cases, such as AI-powered service and assistance systems, product navigators in sales, or centralized content delivery and orchestration.

"Companies are facing the challenge of implementing regulatory requirements such as the Digital Product Passport while modernizing their information landscape at the same time. With the PANTOPIX SPHERE Graphwise Edition, we create a reliable knowledge foundation that enables exactly this—structured, connected, and directly usable for applications and AI," says Karsten Schrempp, Managing Director of PANTOPIX.

"With Graphwise, it becomes possible to consolidate scattered product and process data and knowledge into a context graph. This makes the data available for use in AI services, agents, and applications," says Andreas Blumauer, SVP of Growth.

Outlook

With the PANTOPIX SPHERE Graphwise Edition, PANTOPIX and Graphwise are consistently advancing their collaboration and creating a shared foundation for future developments in connected knowledge and AI. Companies gain a platform that can be flexibly expanded and adapted to new requirements.

Together, this results in an end-to-end solution in which technology is not used in isolation but directly applied to concrete use cases.

Learn more about the PANTOPIX SPHERE Graphwise Edition and discover how to transform your information into connected knowledge: https://pantopix.com/en/platform/graphwise-edition/

About PANTOPIX

PANTOPIX stands for intelligent solutions in technical communication and supports companies in optimizing their information processes. With many years of expertise and state-of-the-art technology, we develop innovative information systems and products tailored to the individual challenges of our customers.

Through semantic models, knowledge graphs, and AI-based approaches, we create intelligent information systems that maximize the value of digital product data. Our portfolio includes product development, consulting, and implementation of modern systems—always in close collaboration with our customers to deliver sustainable, customized solutions.

About Graphwise

Graphwise brings confidence to search, analytics, and AI. Our platform is built for enterprises where precision is a must or complexity is high. We transform disparate data silos into a trusted enterprise knowledge graph, providing a governed layer of context for consistent, reliable AI applications. At Graphwise, we turn enterprise data from a liability into an asset. We build the "trusted semantic backbone" that connects disconnected data silos and integrates your proprietary domain knowledge into your AI.

Contact Information



Maraike Heim

Head of Marketing

maraike.heim@pantopix.com

https://pantopix.com

https://pantopixsphere.com



Yasen Stoykov

Product Marketing

yasen.stoykov@graphwise.ai

https://graphwise.ai

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