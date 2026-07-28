Ozelle Launches O-Cyte 1 at ADLM 2026, Marking a New Step in AI-Powered Hematology

The global launch brings image-based morphology intelligence into routine hematology workflows through AI × CBM technology.

FRANKFURT, Germany and ANAHEIM, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozelle has officially launched O-Cyte 1, its newest automated hematology analyzer, at ADLM 2026 in Anaheim, California. Built on AI × CBM (Complete Blood Morphology), O-Cyte 1 marks an important step in Ozelle's vision for the 4th Generation of Hematology Analysis, combining morphology intelligence, productivity, and operational simplicity in a compact hematology system.

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Modern hematology systems already provide fast, reliable, and highly automated blood cell analysis. As clinical workloads continue to grow, however, laboratories are seeking new ways to bring morphology information into routine workflows with greater consistency, visibility, and operational efficiency.

O-Cyte 1 is designed for this next stage of hematology analysis. Rather than replacing existing laboratory expertise, the system adds an image-based morphology layer to automated hematology workflows. Through AI × CBM, cell images are transformed into structured morphology insight, helping laboratories access visible cellular evidence alongside routine hematology results.

The system supports up to 60 tests per hour as a standalone unit and up to 360 tests per hour with cascaded expansion, allowing laboratories to expand capacity as workload increases. Its compact design, consumable-contained fluidics, modular architecture, and service-ready design are intended to reduce daily maintenance burden and support flexible deployment across laboratories, hospitals, health screening centers, and regional diagnostic networks.

Alongside O-Cyte 1, Ozelle also presented its expanding clinical hematology portfolio at ADLM 2026, including integrated multi-test diagnostic systems combining hematology, immunoassay, and biochemistry capabilities, as well as compact 7-Diff hematology analyzers with cell imaging and simplified maintenance. Together, the portfolio reflects Ozelle's commitment to supporting different hematology testing environments with practical, scalable, and AI-powered diagnostic solutions.

The launch of O-Cyte 1 also reflects a broader shift in Ozelle's approach to diagnostics: from standalone instruments toward integrated systems designed for real-world clinical environments. By combining advanced imaging, AI-powered interpretation, automation, and maintenance-efficient design, Ozelle aims to make morphology intelligence more accessible, consistent, and scalable across diverse clinical settings.

Following its global debut at ADLM 2026, Ozelle will continue engaging with laboratories, healthcare organizations, and strategic partners worldwide to share more about O-Cyte 1 and explore collaboration opportunities in AI-powered hematology.

To learn more or schedule a product briefing, please visit: https://forms.gle/HWkFmcpzPW2WTM7x9

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