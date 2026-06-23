Oversonic Robotics: STMicroelectronics, Fondazione ENEA Tech Biomedical and SpotInvest acquire a stake in the Company

The new shareholders will support the industrial development of the cognitive humanoid robot RoBee, the expansion of applications in the manufacturing and healthcare sectors, as well as the strengthening of the presence in the United States.

MILAN, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oversonic Robotics, the Italian cognitive robotics company creator of RoBee, the first certified cognitive humanoid robot designed to operate in complex environments, announces that STMicroelectronics, Fondazione ENEA Tech Biomedical and SpotInvest have entered the Company's share capital to accelerate its industrial, technological, and international development. The entry of the new shareholders is aimed at supporting Oversonic's industrial, technological and international growth and at strengthening an ecosystem of partners capable of creating value both for Oversonic and for the development of the applications built around RoBee. The transaction is also part of a broader value creation path that involves strengthening the Company's presence in the United States and launching a new phase of international growth in the global market of cognitive humanoids.

Robee, the cognitive humanoid robot created by Oversonic Robotics. RoBee is the only humanoid robot certified for use in both industrial and healthcare sectors. RoBee is already operational in several companies and engaged in experimental programs within hospitals.

STMicroelectronics, a listed company and global leader in semiconductors, will contribute to reinforce the industrial drive, the development of new technologies, and the strategic support in a central sector for advanced manufacturing. Fondazione ENEA Tech Biomedical supports Oversonic's distinctive path in the development of certified humanoids also for healthcare applications. SpotInvest, an investment vehicle attributable to entrepreneur Marco Setti, opens further application areas related to services and process automation in an increasingly growing sector such as the food industry.

The operation strengthens a corporate structure that already sees the presence of prominent industrial and financial partners, including Comat, Datalogic, and AVM SGR through the Cysero fund, together with other strategic investors supporting the Company's development.

At the center of Oversonic's path is RoBee, the cognitive humanoid robot developed to work alongside humans in complex work environments, interacting with operators and other robotic systems through artificial intelligence-based technologies. RoBee is already operational in Italy and abroad and is the first cognitive humanoid robot certified to operate in factories. The development of the technological platform, the evolution of applications in the manufacturing and healthcare fields, the strengthening of the team and the expansion of industrial capacity represent the main guidelines on which Oversonic intends to accelerate. From this perspective, the entry of industrial, technological, and financial partners is not merely aimed at corporate growth but contributes to the establishment of a virtuous circle among innovation, real-world applications, and new markets.

Oversonic also sees the United States as a natural outlet market for cognitive humanoid robotics, both in terms of commercial and industrial development and the international growth of the company. In the country, where it has already established its operational presence, Oversonic intends to strengthen the dialogue with industrial partners, investors, clients, and strategic operators. The goal is to accompany the Company towards a new phase of international valorization, consistent with the ambition to position itself among the leading deep tech scale-ups.

"The entry of new shareholders represents an important step in Oversonic's growth path. We are building an ecosystem capable of generating mutual value between technology, industry, and concrete applications," declare Fabio Puglia, Chairman, and Paolo Denti, CEO of Oversonic. "With RoBee, we are bringing humanoid robotics into real environments, from factories to healthcare, transforming an advanced technological platform into an application infrastructure serving the industry, operators, and production systems. Italy remains our technological and industrial base, but Europe and the United States are the markets where the next dimensional leap will be played. Today we have the resources, the partners, and the trajectory to position ourselves as an international point of reference in the cognitive humanoids market."

"Automation, AI and robotics are key enablers of the future of manufacturing. Our commitment to advancing these technologies reflects our focus on improving adaptability, safety and efficiency, while helping shape the next generation of humanoid robotics for industrial use. By deploying these technologies in our own operations and working with robotics customers globally, we are contributing our industrial expertise to the development of solutions for the manufacturing of tomorrow," said Fabio Gualandris, President, Quality, Manufacturing and Technology, STMicroelectronics.

Oversonic Robotics is an Italian cognitive robotics company founded in 2020 in Brianza, Italy. It created RoBee, a cognitive humanoid robot designed to support people in complex working environments, interacting with operators, machines and other robots through artificial intelligence-based technologies. RoBee is the first cognitive humanoid robot certified to operate in factories and is already operational in Italy and abroad. It is also involved in trials in the healthcare sector, with the aim of assessing the contribution of humanoid robotics in supporting patients, healthcare professionals and care facilities. Oversonic has its technology and production centre in Brianza and relies on a multidisciplinary team of around 70 people, including engineers and professionals specialised in computer science, mechanics, electronics and artificial intelligence. Alongside its Italian offices, the Company has established presences in Cincinnati and Los Angeles to support operations and commercial, industrial and financial development in the United States. In CB Insights' "2024 Tech Trends" report, Oversonic was included among the world's 13 "Leading Public Players in humanoid robotics" for industry. In 2026, Oversonic took part in CES in Las Vegas, presenting its humanoids in medical and industrial versions.

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Oversonic

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