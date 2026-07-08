Outdoor LED Lighting Manufacturer GCZICO Expands Overseas Business Operations

ZHONGSHAN, China, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GCZICO, an outdoor LED lighting manufacturer with more than 16 years of industry experience, today announced the launch of its overseas business department, marking a significant milestone in the company's international expansion. The new division will strengthen support for international contractors, lighting designers, distributors, and project owners by providing direct factory supply, engineering expertise, and responsive project services.

Headquartered in Guzhen, Zhongshan, widely recognized as the "Lighting Capital of the World," GCZICO combines integrated manufacturing with a mature supply chain to deliver competitive factory-direct pricing and dependable product quality. Its portfolio includes LED linear lights, wall washer lights, flood lights, underground lights, underwater lights, and customized outdoor lighting solutions for architectural, landscape, commercial, and municipal projects. Designed for demanding outdoor environments, the fixtures feature IP66/IP67 waterproof protection, UV and salt spray resistance, and stable performance in temperatures ranging from -30°C to +50°C.

Beyond manufacturing, GCZICO supports customers throughout the entire project lifecycle. The company provides lighting design assistance, 3D lighting simulations, product selection, CAD installation drawings, installation guidance, controller programming, and system commissioning to help simplify project execution and achieve reliable lighting results. Its intelligent control systems support international protocols such as ArtNet and MQTT for smart lighting and facade lighting applications.

Quality remains at the core of every project. GCZICO holds internationally recognized certifications, including ISO 9001, CE, RoHS, and CCC, while assisting customers with regional certification requirements such as UL, ENEC, and DLC. With a monthly production capacity exceeding 50,000 units, every product undergoes 100% inspection, aging, and waterproof testing before shipment. Customers also benefit from a 2 to 3-year warranty, a 24-hour after-sales response, and lifetime technical support.

"Expanding our international presence reflects our long-term commitment to serving customers worldwide," said Summer Xia, Founder of GCZICO. "We look forward to helping more partners complete outdoor lighting projects with reliable products, practical engineering support, and responsive service."

About GCZICO

GCZICO is an outdoor LED lighting manufacturer based in Guzhen, Zhongshan, China, specializing in architectural and landscape lighting solutions. With more than 16 years of manufacturing experience, the company provides engineering-grade outdoor lighting products, customization services, and project support for commercial, municipal, and infrastructure projects across global markets.

GCZICO

Website: https://gczico.com/

Email: 970442163@qq.com

Tel/WhatsApp: +86 13923336523