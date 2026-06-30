Orqa and Remote Robotic Systems Launch $150M Partnership to Build Canadian Sovereign Capability in Drones, AI, and Counter-UAS Systems

Canada becomes the first non-EU country to join the EU's Security Action For Europe 'SAFE' initiative

Estimated to create 100 new high value tech jobs

Target of 10,000 systems per month by 2029

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote Robotic Systems (RRS) Inc. and Orqa d.o.o. are delighted to announce the signing of an exclusive partnership agreement to expand production of Orqa systems and components in Canada, with the goal of supplying both domestic and export markets. The agreement was signed by Orqa co-founder and CCO Ivan Jelusic and RSS CEO Kevin Toderel, with Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, and Andrej Plenković, Croatian Prime Minister present, highlighting the significance of this deal.

From L to R: Kevin Toderel, CEO of Remote Robotics Systems, Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia, Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, Ivan Jelusic, CoS and Co-Founder of Orqa.

Canada is breaking new ground as the first non-European country to participate in the Security Action For Europe (SAFE) initiative, designed to increase the EU's sovereign defense capabilities and reflecting the shared ambition of both parties to deepen their defence ties and strengthen joint security cooperation.

The agreement is a significant milestone for the Croatian drone developer, marking the first deployment of its new Defense Transformation Platform, designed to help countries build sovereign drone ecosystems. It will deliver strong growth and value for Canada, starting with an initial investment of $20M CAD to fund the expansion of RRS production facilities.

The deal itself is worth an estimated $150M CAD over the next five years, and will create up to 100 new high value technology jobs in Ottawa and Toronto by Q4 2027. The partners confidently expect to scale to 1000 systems per month by mid 2027, with a target of 10,000 per month over the course of the agreement.

Ivan Jelusic, CCO at Orqa, said, "This MoU will formalize the strategic framework for cooperation between RRS and Orqa to co-develop, manufacture, and commercialize advanced defence technologies. The specific focus is on uncrewed systems, counter-drone capabilities, and AI integration. RRS is the leading supplier of these systems to the armed forces and first responders in Canada, making them our ideal partner. We are committed to helping our allies create sovereign defence capabilities and this partnership is another step forward towards that goal."

Kevin Toderel, CEO of RRS, added, "Orqa is the global leader in sUAS systems. We are proud to be able to build these systems in Canada and work with Orqa to increase capabilities and act as a supply chain and software development partner, bringing Canadian IP to the world. Our aim is to build Canadian capability and capacity for sUAS systems, ensuring Canada has ready access to this essential strategic resource now and in the future."

The collaboration agreement defines four core areas:

Technology Transfer & Production Licensing: Orqa will facilitate the transfer of relevant technology and grant production licenses to RRS to enable localized Canadian manufacturing. Force & Capability Development: Joint development of solutions tailored to meet the evolving operational requirements of Canada's armed forces, first responders and allied NATO partners. AI Implementation: Collaboration on the research, development, and integration of RRS's sovereign AI capabilities onto mutually developed and manufactured platforms. Hub Establishment: Developing RRS's facilities as Orqa's second North American manufacturing hub and primary export launchpad into the continent's broader defence and commercial market.

About Orqa. Orqa is Europe's leading drone technology company, designing and manufacturing components and complete FPV/unmanned aerial systems in Croatia for customers in 50+ markets worldwide. Fully vertically integrated manufacturing ensures complete supply chain independence, with all key components made in the EU. Orqa is one of the fastest growing companies in Europe, ranked #135 overall - and #2 in Aerospace & Defense - in The Financial Times' FT1000 list of Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies.

About Remote Robotic Systems.

Remote Robotic Systems is Canada's largest and fastest growing drone provider, supplying the Canadian armed forces, 24 of the 25 largest public safety agencies, and some of Canada's largest industrial drone fleets. With manufacturing in Ottawa and Mississauga, RRS is the leading supplier of domestically produced platforms to the Canadian forces and a pioneer in developing critical sovereign capabilities like the "Wingman" Co-Pilot and the Arctic Falcon platform. Our world-leading training programs ensure that operators are able to successfully complete complex missions in real-world environments.

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