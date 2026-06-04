Orbia Netafim Expands Americas Footprint with New Manufacturing Plant in Mexico

Hermosillo facility brings production closer to farmers, strengthening service and delivery across North and Central America

HERMOSILLO, Mexico, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*), Precision Agriculture business group Netafim announced today the opening of a new manufacturing plant in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The facility expands Orbia Netafim's global production capacity and improves service across North and Central America. The Hermosillo facility will be one of Orbia Netafim's largest manufacturing plants and marks the company's third production site in Mexico.

The 30,000-square-meter facility meets growing demand for precision irrigation across the region. The plant features advanced automation designed to support consistent quality, efficiency and reliability, while enabling responsible manufacturing practices. It will primarily produce thin-wall drip irrigation solutions, with the future introduction of dedicated heavy-wall dripline production. By localizing production, the new site is expected to improve lead times and support closer collaboration with farmers and partners throughout the season.

The new plant joins the company's four existing sites across North America, including manufacturing facilities in Reynosa, Mexico, and Fresno, California, as well as two recycling plants in California and Culiacán, Mexico. Together, these five sites create a more balanced and responsive regional manufacturing network. Globally, the Hermosillo facility is Orbia Netafim's 21st plant worldwide.

"We are seeing strong and sustained demand for precision irrigation solutions across the Americas as farmers navigate water constraints, rising costs and the need to improve productivity," said Sameer Bharadwaj, Chief Executive Officer of Orbia. "The new Hermosillo facility strengthens regional supply, brings us closer to customers and positions us to better serve markets where adoption is accelerating."

Hermosillo, in Sonora, offers proximity to major farming areas and strong logistics infrastructure, including rail access adjacent to the plant. Sonora is a key hub for commodity crops and fresh produce, yet it is also one of Mexico's most water-stressed agricultural regions. Improving access to precision irrigation and automation solutions aligns with broader efforts in Mexico to modernize agricultural water infrastructure.

"At Orbia Netafim, we start with the farmers, working closely with them to understand the realities they face each season," said Gaby Miodownik, President of Orbia Precision Agriculture (Netafim). "The Hermosillo plant is a major milestone for Orbia Netafim in the Americas, strengthening our ability to be there when growers need us most. It reflects our commitment to staying close to the field and helping farmers become more resilient and grow with confidence."

The Hermosillo facility is expected to create approximately 200 direct jobs and support local suppliers, service providers and additional indirect employment opportunities in the region.

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions, Building & Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor & Energy Materials sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on ensuring food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 22,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with a strong U.S. manufacturing presence and headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $7.6 billion in revenue in 2025. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

About Orbia Precision Agriculture (Netafim)

Orbia's Precision Agriculture business Netafim is the world's largest irrigation company and a global leader in precision agriculture solutions that address food, water and land scarcity for a sustainable future. Founded in 1965, Orbia Netafim pioneered the drip revolution, creating a paradigm shift toward precision irrigation. Today, by specializing in end-to-end solutions from the water source to the root zone, Orbia Netafim delivers irrigation and greenhouse projects as well as landscape and mining irrigation solutions supported by engineering, project management and financing services. Orbia Netafim is also leading the way in digital farming, irrigation and fertigation through integrating real-time monitoring, analysis and automated control into one state-of-the-art system. With 33 subsidiaries, 19 manufacturing plants, two recycling plants and 4,500 employees worldwide, Orbia Netafim delivers innovative, tailor-made irrigation and fertigation solutions to millions of farmers, allowing smallholders to large-scale agricultural producers and investors in over 100 countries to grow more with less™.

Media Contact

Adi Ishay

Communications Manager

Orbia Precision Agriculture (Netafim)

adi.ishay@netafim.orbia.com

Katie Hogue

PR and Media Manager, Orbia

katherine.hogue@orbia.com