Optro Announces Agenda for CRX EMEA: Flagship Customer Conference

Inaugural EMEA-wide event to feature major AI advancements, networking opportunities, and

transformative insights from industry experts and global risk leaders.

LONDON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optro (formerly AuditBoard), the leading AI-powered GRC platform empowering enterprises to transform risk into opportunity, today announced the agenda for CRX EMEA, the first Europe-based version of its flagship customer and industry conference. The event takes place 10 June at the Royal College of Physicians in London. Hundreds of customers, leading industry voices, and partners from the world's leading brands will attend and enjoy inspiring keynote sessions exploring best practices for transforming risk into opportunity.

CRX EMEA will explore the evolving role of risk professionals in a world of accelerating AI adoption. Attendees will hear industry leaders discuss implementing GRC systems of action, engineering enterprise resilience, and the importance of transforming risk programs to realise opportunities, earning up to 6.5 continuing education (CPE) credits. Speakers include:

Paul McKay is a VP and principal analyst supporting Forrester's global security and risk research service. Paul leads coverage in risk management, focused on GRC service providers, managed service providers, and cyber risk ratings providers. Paul also supports other risk topics, including security risk management/policy development and GRC vendors, and is developing new research streams focused on regulatory technology and covering sustainability regulations. Paul previously held the role of European technology research director in Forrester's Europe research group. Prior to that, he was a security analyst focused on European security services providers and cyber risk management topics.

is a VP and principal analyst supporting Forrester's global security and risk research service. Paul leads coverage in risk management, focused on GRC service providers, managed service providers, and cyber risk ratings providers. Paul also supports other risk topics, including security risk management/policy development and GRC vendors, and is developing new research streams focused on regulatory technology and covering sustainability regulations. Paul previously held the role of European technology research director in Forrester's Europe research group. Prior to that, he was a security analyst focused on European security services providers and cyber risk management topics. Will Battistuz is a senior Assurance leader who helps complex organisations strengthen governance, standardise control environments, and turn assurance functions into a business advantage. With over 15 years of experience, he currently leads a worldwide internal controls agenda at Hitachi Rail, with a mandate to evolve from a compliance function into a strategic enabler of performance, scalability, and sustainable growth across more than 50 countries.

is a senior Assurance leader who helps complex organisations strengthen governance, standardise control environments, and turn assurance functions into a business advantage. With over 15 years of experience, he currently leads a worldwide internal controls agenda at Hitachi Rail, with a mandate to evolve from a compliance function into a strategic enabler of performance, scalability, and sustainable growth across more than 50 countries. Guru Sethupathy is the GM of AI Governance at Optro where he helps customers build trust and adoption in their AI investments. Previously, he was the founder and CEO of FairNow (now part of Optro). Prior to founding FairNow, Guru served as an SVP at Capital One, where he led teams in building AI technologies and solutions while managing risk and governance. Guru also spent time at McKinsey, where he advised Fortune 100 leaders on harnessing the power of analytics and AI while managing risks. He has a BS in Computer Science from Stanford University, a PhD in Economics from Columbia University, and is a trusted industry voice on AI governance.

is the GM of AI Governance at Optro where he helps customers build trust and adoption in their AI investments. Previously, he was the founder and CEO of FairNow (now part of Optro). Prior to founding FairNow, Guru served as an SVP at Capital One, where he led teams in building AI technologies and solutions while managing risk and governance. Guru also spent time at McKinsey, where he advised Fortune 100 leaders on harnessing the power of analytics and AI while managing risks. He has a BS in Computer Science from Stanford University, a PhD in Economics from Columbia University, and is a trusted industry voice on AI governance. Richard Chambers is the Senior Risk and Internal Audit Advisor at Optro. Previously, he served for over a decade as the president and CEO of The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), where he led the organization to record global membership and countless milestones. Prior to The IIA, Chambers was national practice leader in Internal Audit Advisory Services at PricewaterhouseCoopers and vice president of The IIA's Learning Center.

"Launching our inaugural CRX EMEA is a major milestone that reaffirms our commitment to customers and practitioners around the world," said April Crichlow, Chief Marketing Officer at Optro. "As risk professionals across Europe and the Middle East navigate some of the world's most complex regulatory landscapes, CRX EMEA will provide a collaborative environment for them to share strategies, solve challenges specific to this region, and lead the shift towards proactive risk management in the age of AI."

To see the full agenda and register for CRX EMEA, visit optro.ai.

About Optro

Optro (formerly AuditBoard) helps enterprises transform risk into opportunity, redefining GRC through an agentic system of action. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust Optro to elevate audit, risk, and compliance in addressing a new era of risk. Optro is top-rated by customers on G2 and was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders. To learn more, visit: optro.ai.

Contact:

Laura Groshans

press@ optro.ai

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