oneworld and Taj InnerCircle - NeuPass Launch First-Ever Global Airline Alliance and Hotel Loyalty Partnership

oneworld & Taj InnerCircle - NeuPass members gain exclusive savings, tier-based benefits and recognition

Future opportunities to earn oneworld member airline points on hotel stays

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- oneworld today unveiled a first-of-its-kind loyalty partnership with luxury hospitality brand Indian Hotels Company (IHCL). The agreement marks the first loyalty collaboration between a global airline alliance and a hotel group and includes Taj, Claridges Collection, Brij, SeleQtions, Clarks, Gateway, Vivanta, Ginger, Tree of Life, and amã Stays & Trails brands.

Taj Lake Palace Udaipur

"We are pleased to bring together the world's premium airline alliance with IHCL's Taj InnerCircle - NeuPass. Our members can now enjoy IHCL's celebrated brands, including the iconic Taj, with its heritage of luxury, in a first-of-its-kind partnership that extends the value of oneworld loyalty beyond air travel," said Ole Orvér, oneworld CEO. "With 10 million international customers travelling to and from India each year on oneworld member airlines, this partnership recognises and rewards our customers across a key global market."

The tie-up, effective today, provides all oneworld Emerald, Sapphire and Ruby loyalty members access to exclusive savings on stays across IHCL's global portfolio, in addition to enhanced on-property benefits spanning dining and spa experiences when booking through dedicated partnership channels.

"Our partnership with oneworld marks the coming together of two global leaders to redefine how travel and hospitality intersect, signaling a shift towards more integrated ecosystems," said Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL. "As we expand Taj's international footprint, this alliance will strengthen our ability to engage a wider global audience, bringing together scale and warm Indian hospitality to create a desirable proposition across markets."

The loyalty partnership connects oneworld's global network of nearly 1,000 destinations with IHCL's portfolio of 630+ hotels across four continents. These include the iconic Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai and Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur as well as renowned properties such as The Pierre, New York and St. James Court Hotel, London. Together, oneworld member airlines offer an extensive India network, with 11 member airlines serving 17 cities across the country from destinations throughout Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

"IHCL's iconic brand, Taj, with its exceptional reputation, and Taj InnerCircle – NeuPass' distinguished service complement the premium offering oneworld carriers provide," said Roger Blackburn, vice president of Commercial and Loyalty for oneworld. "This collaboration highlights how the customer proposition in a given market can be significantly elevated through unique partnerships, extending hospitality beyond the skies to create richer, more rewarding experiences on the ground."

Highlights of the partnership include:

Tier-Based Benefits and Exclusive Savings

oneworld loyalty members will enjoy preferential rates and experiences for stays booked at participating Taj, Claridges Collection, Brij, SeleQtions, Clarks, Gateway, Vivanta, Ginger, Tree of Life hotels, and amã Stays & Trails. Tier based benefits include 15 percent discounts for oneworld Emerald members, and 10 percent for Ruby and Sapphire and all other members on best available room rate, food and non-alcoholic beverage offerings and spa treatments.

Additionally, oneworld members booking their first stay at participating IHCL properties worldwide will unlock vouchers offering exclusive savings on stays and food and beverage experiences.

Reciprocal Loyalty Recognition

As a next step, IHCL and select oneworld airline members will introduce reciprocal loyalty recognition. oneworld Emerald members will be matched to Taj InnerCircle - NeuPass Gold, while Ruby and Sapphire members will be matched to Taj InnerCircle - NeuPass Silver.

Taj InnerCircle - NeuPass Gold and Platinum members holding a frequent flyer program membership with a oneworld carrier will be matched to oneworld Sapphire tier and Taj InnerCircle - NeuPass Copper and Silver members will be matched to oneworld Ruby tier.

As the partnership evolves, the oneworld and IHCL will explore the introduction of points earning opportunities on hotel stays across select oneworld airline loyalty programmes.

Media contacts:

Chris Singley: chris.singley@oneworld.com

Katie Hulme: katie.hulme@oneworld.com

About The Indian Hotels Company Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service. These include Taj – the iconic brand for the most discerning travellers and ranked as World's Strongest Hotel Brand 2025 and India's Strongest Brand 2025 as per Brand Finance; Claridges Collection, a curated set of boutique luxury hotels merging elegance with historical charm; Brij, an experiential leisure offering; SeleQtions, a named collection of hotels; Gateway, full-service hotels designed to be your gateway to exceptional destinations; Vivanta, sophisticated upscale hotels; Tree of Life, private escapes in tranquil settings and Ginger, which is revolutionising the lean luxe segment.

Incorporated by the founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, the Company opened its first hotel – The Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903. IHCL has a portfolio of 630 hotels including 255 in the pipeline globally across 4 continents, 14 countries and over 250 locations. The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is India's largest hospitality company by market capitalization. It is listed on the BSE and NSE.

Please visit: IHCL; Taj; Claridges Collection; Brij Hotels; SeleQtions; Gateway; Vivanta; Tree of Life; Ginger

About oneworld

oneworld brings together 15 world-class airlines – Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines to nearly 1,000 destinations. oneworld member airlines work together to consistently deliver a superior, consistent travel experience, with special rewards and privileges for its frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network, access to airport lounges, priority check in and boarding and extra baggage allowances and more. Learn more about the oneworld Alliance at oneworld.com.

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