ONE CARMEL LAUNCHES RESIDENTIAL SALES, INTRODUCING A NEW STANDARD FOR COASTAL LIVING IN CARMEL VALLEY

Exclusive Residential Enclave Debuts Plans for 73 Magnificent Estate Parcels and Built Homes Anchored by Historic Equestrian Facilities, Wellness Amenities and Advanced Technology Infrastructure

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Carmel, a private residential community spanning 891 acres in Carmel Valley, California, announces the launch of sales for 73 expansive homesites and built homes, representing one of the last large-scale residential land offerings in the Monterey Peninsula. Developed by Carmel Reserve LLC, ONE Carmel offers a rare opportunity to reside within one of the West Coast's most beautiful destinations where significant architecture, nature, culture and community converge.

ONE Carmel’s Art Residences offer sweeping Santa Lucia Mountain, Pacific Ocean and Carmel Valley views (Courtesy of BAR Architects & Interiors) Interior view of Lot 20 at ONE Carmel (Courtesy of BAR Architects & Interiors)

ONE Carmel's vision is rooted in stewardship and continuity. Under the leadership of Crystal Jiang, the land that comprises ONE Carmel was assembled over more than a decade, guided by a commitment to honoring its history and thoughtfully stewarding its future for generations to come. Set against the Santa Lucia Mountains and just minutes from Carmel-by-the-Sea, the residential enclave will deliver a distinctive experience that is deeply tied to the region's stunning natural landscape while incorporating advanced technology and sustainable building practices.

A limited collection of ten Founders Selection Lots and built homes are currently available with pricing starting at $6 million USD. As the first opportunity to purchase within the community, these residences offer buyers the chance to help define the character, culture and enduring legacy of ONE Carmel from its earliest chapter.

"Each residence at ONE Carmel is designed as a living work of art, where architecture, landscape and light are thoughtfully composed to create something truly unique. We call them Art Residences," said Crystal Jiang, chair of ONE Carmel. "We are crafting a community rooted in the untamed beauty of Carmel and the technological brilliance of Silicon Valley, Europe's rich cultural heritage and the exquisite hospitality and service standards of Asia. These influences are brought to life through prestigious local designers and world-renowned architects, creating a level of artistry and expertise rarely found within a single private community."

The 73 homesites range from two-and-a-half to over 12 acres, with sweeping views of the surrounding mountains, Pacific Ocean and Carmel Valley, offering flexibility for multi-generational living. Designed in collaboration with deeply rooted local architects, along with a few of the world's most notable names in architecture, the residences will be internationally significant and unmistakably Carmel. Utilizing natural building materials, including weathered wood and stone, as well as native grasses and oak trees, homes are conceived as private sanctuaries framed by expansive vistas. Each home will include the option for personalized art curation, guided by internationally recognized art consultants.

Plans for the heart of ONE Carmel include a clubhouse to serve as a gathering place for the community. Residents will enjoy comprehensive wellness and lifestyle amenities, exclusive programming, dedicated concierge services and private hiking trails. Rooted in Carmel Valley's storied equestrian heritage, ONE Carmel homeowners and the local community will have access to the reimagined September Ranch, the only public equestrian center in Monterey County. The restored 20-acre facility will include state-of-the-art amenities such as indoor and outdoor arenas, customized training programs, dressage facilities, exclusive boarding services and over 12 miles of riding trails. Additionally, the Ranch's historic red barn has been thoughtfully preserved and restored as a cultural anchor for the community. The venue is set to host equestrian programming, art exhibitions, performances and culinary experiences inspired by Carmel's longstanding artistic and creative legacy.

Recognizing the importance of speed and security, thoughtfully integrated technology will be supported through advanced fiber infrastructure, secure connectivity and future-ready systems designed to evolve alongside residents' needs. This digital foundation enhances privacy, security and convenience while allowing the community's architecture, natural surroundings and personal connections to remain at the forefront of the experience.

Through the ONE Carmel Foundation, philanthropic initiatives will be dedicated to supporting select cultural, artistic and equestrian organizations across the Monterey Peninsula. The Foundation will focus on environmental stewardship, cultural preservation and community engagement, reinforcing ONE Carmel's long-term commitment to the region and its residents.

Beyond the property, residents may also join the ONE Place membership, granting exclusive access to an international network of prestigious clubhouses, longevity-focused amenities and high-touch services in Palo Alto, London, Tokyo, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Anchored by its majestic location in the Monterey Peninsula, the destination offers a rare blend of pristine beauty, including some of California's most scenic beaches, parks and trails, alongside access to world-renowned golf, including Pebble Beach and Cypress Point, and a celebrated culinary and arts scene. Just 12 minutes from Monterey Regional Airport and Monterey Jet Center and 75 minutes from Silicon Valley, ONE Carmel offers seamless access for homeowners while maintaining a sense of privacy and seclusion.

For more information, visit ONECarmel.com.

About Carmel Reserve LLC: Carmel Reserve LLC is a Delaware limited liability company, an entity of DL Holdings Group. DL Holdings Group is a leading multi-family office, asset management and investment platform, headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo. For over 12 years, the company has provided global asset allocation and management services to high-net-worth families, financial institutions, private enterprises and external wealth management platforms.

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