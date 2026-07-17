Once Human Sets August 25 Launch Date on PS5 and XBOX with New First-Person Perspective and Full Crossplay

Pre-orders open now with exclusive platform-specific reward packs!

GUANGZHOU, China, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Games and Starry Studio are thrilled to announce that their hit strange worlds survival title, Once Human will officially launch on PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S on August 25, with a brand new First-Person Perspective feature and full support of cross-play and cross-progression right from launch.

Once Human release date reveal trailer: https://youtu.be/YRa7L46q7IE

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Once Human is a free-to-play, Strange Worlds survival game set in a post-apocalyptic landscape. Players venture into different "Scenarios," each offering diversified environments and gameplay mechanics. With 6 Scenarios and a PVP Spin-off currently available, the game delivers over 300 hours of gameplay for console players from day one. In the game, anomalies are the center of the core gameplay loop- harness them to explore the Stardust-infected wasteland, automate your shelter, and mutate yourself for combat. From crafting to fighting, anomalies are your only means to survive.

Enhanced Immersion on Console: New First-Person Perspective and More

To maximize player immersion, the console version introduces various special features:

First-Person Perspective: This new functionality gives players the complete freedom to switch between a third-person perspective and a first-person perspective at any time. Launching directly onto the console version, the new feature pairs perfectly with a large 4K screen to deliver a completely different and deeply immersive experience.

This new functionality gives players the complete freedom to switch between a third-person perspective and a first-person perspective at any time. Launching directly onto the console version, the new feature pairs perfectly with a large 4K screen to deliver a completely different and deeply immersive experience. High-Fidelity Graphics: The console version delivers high-definition graphics with a choice between Quality Mode (4K/60FPS) and Performance Mode (120FPS) for immersive, big-screen gaming.

The console version delivers high-definition graphics with a choice between Quality Mode (4K/60FPS) and Performance Mode (120FPS) for immersive, big-screen gaming. Optimized Controller Experience: The game also features a bespoke controller experience, offering distinct low-frequency rumbles for giant monsters, precise trigger resistance during boss battles, and elastic tactile feedback for loot drops.

Pre-Orders Begin with Exclusive Reward Packs

Pre-orders have officially begun across both PlayStation and XBOX platforms, featuring two distinct tiers of gift packages. Purchasing players will receive exclusive, limited pre-order items unique to the PlayStation and XBOX platforms respectively.

Pre-order NOW in PlayStation&Microsoft store: https://g.oncehuman.game/c/29e8e9

Rally your teammates, gear up for the ultimate survival experience, and prepare to enter the anomaly this August! Survive Together, We were Once Human.

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