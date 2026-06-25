OnBuy expands into the Nordics with Posten Bring investment as demand grows for marketplace alternatives

Global marketplace OnBuy.com launches across Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland supported by investment from Posten Bring

Nordic launch follows strongest conversion performance of any OnBuy market during soft launch

Seller-recruitment drive underway with streamlined onboarding incentives

LONDON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnBuy.com, one of Europe's fastest growing online marketplaces has announced its launch across the Nordic region, supported by investment from logistics provider Posten Bring. The expansion will target retailer growth across Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

The company, which operates across 21 markets globally, has identified the Nordics as a priority region, having seen the strongest conversion rates globally during the region's soft launch period. The move comes as retailers across the region increasingly look beyond established marketplaces and local platforms to diversify how they reach customers.

Cas Paton, CEO and Founder of OnBuy, said:

"We see a clear gap in the Nordic market. There isn't one single marketplace model that meets the needs of every retailer across the region, and increasingly businesses don't want to be overly reliant on one route to market.

That creates a real opportunity. Our focus is on giving retailers a straightforward way to grow, whether that's reaching customers locally or expanding internationally, without the complexity that often comes with it."

Across Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, retailers are increasingly using a mix of global marketplaces, regional platforms and category specialists to diversify their sales channels. OnBuy is positioning itself as an additional, scalable channel for retailers looking to build resilience and expand sales.

The marketplace has reported 152% quarterly GMV growth across its first 12 European markets in 2025 and 374% growth in subsequent markets during soft launch, reflecting strong early demand as it expands internationally.

Posten Bring's investment will support scaling adoption, given its strong footprint across Nordic eCommerce and long-standing relationships with retailers and merchants in the region.

Cas Paton, CEO and Founder of OnBuy, commented:

"We secured investment from Posten Bring in 2021 with Nordic expansion as a long-term ambition, but the timing had to be right. Since then, we have expanded across Europe and built the scale and capabilities needed to make a meaningful entry into the region, creating new opportunities for retailers.

We succeed when our sellers succeed. We do not retail products ourselves, which means we never compete with the businesses that sell on our platform. Retailers retain control of their own operations, including their logistics and fulfilment arrangements, while accessing millions of new customers through OnBuy. This model is resonating with businesses and is reflected in the momentum we're seeing across Europe."

As part of its launch phase, OnBuy is introducing a simplified onboarding approach designed to help retailers join the platform quickly, including a limited-time subscription incentive running through to 31 July.

The company will introduce additional tools later this year to further support cross-border selling and open expansion into new markets.

About OnBuy

Founded in the UK in 2016 by Cas Paton, OnBuy is a leading European online marketplace and technology company. It operates a fair, transparent marketplace model, never competing with its sellers, while providing infrastructure designed to support international growth and multiple consumer brands.

With millions of products across categories including electronics, home & garden, beauty and toys, and thousands of trusted sellers, OnBuy is expanding rapidly across Europe while building the underlying commerce platform that powers a growing portfolio of marketplace brands.

www.onbuy.com