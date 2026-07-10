Omnia Training Selected to Deliver £2bn Army Training Contract

Raytheon UK-led consortium of industry partners set to deliver the Army's next-generation training system

LONDON, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnia Training has been awarded a £2bn contract by the UK Ministry of Defence to serve as the British Army's Strategic Training Partner and deliver the Army's Collective Training System (ACTS).

The Raytheon UK-led consortium, consisting of Capita, Cervus, Rheinmetall UK and Skyral, will deliver the ACTS in partnership with the British Army. The 15-year contract will provide soldiers with an integrated, digitally enabled collective training system that transforms how they train, prepare and adapt for future missions. Raytheon is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

By combining virtual, synthetic and data-driven environments, it upgrades traditional live exercises to better prepare soldiers for complex, modern warfare, enabling training whenever and wherever required.

"We launched Omnia Training over three years ago to deliver cutting-edge training systems to help the British Army effectively prepare for operations," said James Gray, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Raytheon UK. "Our UK‑based team of innovators, engineers and experts will give soldiers and commanders a new level of training realism and set an example for effective collaboration between the Army and industry".

The Omnia team will enhance operational readiness and transform how the British Army trains by making greater use of synthetic technologies, advanced analytics and next-generation training platforms that integrate virtual, synthetic and data-driven environments. Using UK-developed technology and working with a team of UK-based partners and suppliers, Omnia Training will prepare soldiers for warfighting through realistic, integrated, immersive and adversarial collective training.

270 jobs will be created as a result of the contract award, with a further 150 jobs sustained.

About Omnia Training

Omnia Training brings together the combined expertise of five organisations with a strong track record in multi‑domain training and defence innovation. Across the team they have more than 1,500 personnel in defence training roles, and during the preparation for this contract the partners have worked as a co‑located, integrated team for over two years, driving a unified vision for training transformation in the UK and beyond.

About Raytheon UK

With over 2,000 employees, Raytheon UK is a major supplier and systems integrator to the UK Ministry of Defence, designing, developing, and manufacturing defence and space technologies. The company is also a leading provider of training transformation services and continues to invest in research and development to advance innovation across the UK. Raytheon UK is part of RTX's Raytheon business.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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