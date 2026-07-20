Omega-3 Market worth $8.73 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the omega-3 market is projected to grow from USD 4.88 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 8.73 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period.

Omega-3 Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2031

2022–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.88 billion

USD 4.88 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.73 billion

USD 8.73 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 12.3%

Omega-3 Market Trends & Insights:

The omega-3 market is experiencing growth driven by multiple factors. One significant driver is the increasing awareness among consumers of the health benefits associated with omega-3 fatty acids, including their positive effects on heart health, brain function, and joint health. This growing awareness is prompting more individuals to seek out omega-3-rich foods and supplements as part of their daily diet. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders and cognitive decline is fueling demand for omega-3 products, which are perceived to have preventive and therapeutic properties.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share of 37% in 2026, driven by rising demand for omega-3 products.

By source, the marine source segment is estimated to dominate with a market share of 93.6% in 2026.

By application, the infant formula segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

By type, the docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) segment is projected to hold the largest share.

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The demand for omega-3 is expected to increase significantly with a consumer group that is increasingly becoming more aware of the benefits of supporting cardiovascular, cognitive, and eye health. Where other nutrients, omega-3 fatty Acids, an example being EPA and DHA, cannot be synthesized efficiently by the human body, resulting in increased reliance on nutritional supplements, fortified foods, and pharmacy-grade preparations. Omega-3 oils can also be added to capsules, powders, drinks, and functional foods: 22.3 Specified for stability and effectiveness. Fish oil, krill oil, and algal-based omega-3 are the most favorite Sources, with scientific verification for their safety and efficacy. The increasing acceptance among a growing number of health-oriented consumers, as well as the rising popularity of products based on clean-labels and sustainability, is likely to cause a further boost to the outlook for the omega-3 market in the years ahead.

By type, the DHA segment to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), a polyunsaturated omega-3 fatty acid (PUFA), is widely distributed throughout the body and has emerged as the leading type of segment in the omega-3 market. It serves as a significant structural fat present in both the brain and eye, constituting as much as 97% of the total omega-3 fats in the brain and up to 93% in the retina. The main sources of DHA are fish, fish oils, dairy products, and specialty eggs, with marine sources such as salmon and tuna being particularly rich. Farmed salmon contains about 1.24 g of DHA, and wild salmon about 1.22 g of DHA.

Additionally, DHA is a crucial component of cardiac tissue and is also commonly referred to as 22:6(n-3). Direct consumption of DHA is necessary to effectively increase fatty acid levels in the body, and optimal intake is crucial for both infant brain development and normal adult brain function. Epidemiological research further associates healthy DHA intake with a reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease, as DHA improves communication between nerve cells and membranes by enhancing fluidity. Its critical role in visual and neurological development in infants, coupled with widespread applications in infant nutrition, dietary supplements, and functional foods, has solidified DHA as the dominating segment within the omega-3 market. The growing demand from both developed and emerging economies ensures that DHA continues to hold a substantial market share compared to other omega-3 types, such as EPA and ALA.

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By application, the infant formulas segment to record the highest CAGR during forecast period.

The infant formulas segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the omega-3 market due to the rising recognition of DHA's crucial role in infant brain and eye development. DHA, often referred to as the "brain-building" omega-3, is recommended by leading health authorities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for inclusion in infant nutrition. With an increasing number of working mothers and a higher reliance on formula feeding, demand for fortified infant formulas containing DHA and EPA has surged worldwide. Manufacturers are consistently innovating by introducing premium formulas that mimic the fatty acid composition of human breast milk, further boosting adoption. Regulatory mandates in many regions, such as the EU's requirement since 2020 for DHA inclusion in all infant formula and follow-on formula products, have led to the European Union (EU) implementing new regulations, effective February 22, 2021, regarding the recommended DHA supplementation in healthy diets. These regulations mandate that all infant formula and follow-on formula available for purchase within the EU must contain a minimum of 20 mg/100 kcal (or 4.8 mg/100 kJ) and a maximum of 50 mg/100 kcal (or 128 mg/100 kJ) of DHA, which is accelerating market growth. In addition, growing consumer preference for organic and clean-label formulas, along with strong demand in emerging economies driven by rising birth rates and improved purchasing power, is expected to fuel the segment's expansion during the forecast period.

Europe accounts for significant share of global omega-3 market.

Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the omega-3 market, driven by a robust regulatory framework, high consumer awareness, and a growing preference for preventive healthcare. Additionally, European consumers show a higher inclination toward premium dietary supplements and clean-label products, fostering demand for sustainable fish oil and plant/algal-based omega-3 alternatives. The presence of major global players, continuous research and development initiatives, and widespread adoption of fortified foods and beverages further strengthen Europe's dominance. Moreover, increasing vegetarian and flexitarian populations in countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are accelerating the demand for algal-derived omega-3, ensuring steady market growth across the region. According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), micronutrients present in omega-3s even benefit eye and brain health, which has led to heavy focus and a surge in consumption among Europeans. Companies such as Pelagia AS (Norway), Corbion (Netherlands), and DSM-Firmenich (Netherlands) are the key players that are highly focused on catering to the demand for omega-3-based products in the European region. In 2023, several recent advancements were observed in the omega-3 market within the European region. Corbion (Netherlands) launched a new product, AlgaVia, whereas Pelagia AS (Norway) invested in its production facility to increase the output of the omega-3 concentrates.

The European Society of Cardiology (ESC) has had a significant impact on the omega-3 market in the European region, as its studies emphasize that omega-3 consumption helps decrease the risk of cardiovascular diseases. European omega-3 manufacturers are investing in omega-3 applications, such as dietary supplements, functional food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. BASF SE (Germany) offers microencapsulated omega-3 powder with more shelf life to cater to the European demand. Furthermore, the rise in consumer awareness has prompted manufacturers to follow and adhere to European regulations, which is projected to drive growth in Europe.

Top Companies in the Omega-3 Market

The report profiles key players such as BASF SE (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (US), DSM-Firmenich (Netherlands), ADM (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Aker BioMarine (Norway), Croda International plc (UK), Corbion (Netherlands), Pelagia AS (Norway), KD Pharma Group SA (Switzerland), GC Rieber (Norway), Cooke Aquaculture Inc. (Canada), GOLDEN OMEGA (Chile), Polaris (France), Btsa (Spain), KinOmega Biopharm Inc. (China), Rimfrost AS (Norway), Mara Renewables (Canada), Cellana Inc. (US), and AlgaeCytes Limited (UK).

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