OLX Group appoints Andrew Garrihy as Chief Marketing Officer

AMSTERDAM, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OLX Group (OLX), a global online classifieds leader with nearly 60 million daily listings across 7 markets, has appointed Andrew Garrihy as Chief Marketing Officer, joining the Executive Team and reporting to CEO Christian Gisy, effective 1 July 2026.

Andrew will be responsible for driving the next phase of OLX's marketing strategy, building demand and ensuring users and professional customers understand the full value of what OLX's global marketplaces offer. Central to his remit is ensuring AI is deeply embedded in how OLX's marketing function operates.

Andrew Garrihy New OLX Group CMO

Andrew brings extensive international marketing experience across multiple categories and more than 170 countries. He previously served as CMO of OLX Autos between 2022 and 2023, and most recently as Senior Advisor to the company before joining the Executive Team. Prior to OLX, Andrew held senior roles at Huawei, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Vodafone, where he led global teams focused on strengthening and transforming brands across EMEA, Asia and LATAM.

Andrew is recognised as a rare full-stack marketer, with deep expertise across both strategic and technical disciplines. Alongside his leadership experience, he has hands-on experience building AI agents and digital products and will play a central role in deeply embedding AI into how OLX's marketing teams operate day-to-day.

Andrew's appointment follows a period of strong performance for OLX, with global revenue up 28% year-on-year to US$992 million for the full year ended 31 March 2026. The Group continues to build on this momentum with industry-leading AI innovation, investing more than $200 million in AI across its platforms since 2018.

Christian Gisy, CEO at OLX commented: "One key focus for OLX's next phase of growth is continuing to harness AI to deliver even greater value for our customers' businesses and for our users. Andrew's vision for making AI central to the future of effective marketing, combined with his vast international experience makes him the ideal person to lead us through this next phase."

Andrew Garrihy, Chief Marketing Officer at OLX, added: "OLX is accelerating and it is a great time to return to the business. It has a clear vision, strong leadership, leading talent, and importantly, an unrivalled investment in AI across the classifieds industry. This is a genuinely innovative company at an exciting moment, and I'm looking forward to delivering on the opportunity and the ambition."

He continued, "AI will change marketing at the core, not the edges. The winners will pair deep marketing expertise with the skill to direct AI, rebuilding marketing around what it now makes possible rather than bolting it onto how we work today."

About OLX Group:

OLX is a global digital marketplace leader that builds AI-native marketplaces people trust, serving millions of people, professionals and businesses across Europe and South Africa every month. Leveraging scale and powerful AI innovation across its trusted brands, OLX helps people sell and buy cars, find housing, get jobs, buy and sell household goods, and much more. OLX Group is the classifieds business of Prosus, a global technology company and the power behind the leading lifestyle ecommerce brands in Latin America, Europe and India. For more information on OLX, visit www.olxgroup.com.

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