Olé with LG OLED: Cheer On the Beautiful Game with the World's No. 1 OLED TV

LG Gulf celebrates 13 years of OLED leadership with exclusive World Cup 2026 promotions and an exciting social media giveaway

News Summary

LG Gulf launches the 'Olé! LG OLED' campaign, combining 13 consecutive years of global OLED TV leadership with the excitement of FIFA World Cup 2026.

Exclusive promotional offers on select LG TV models are available across leading regional retailers including LuLu, Carrefour, Sharaf DG, Emax, Jumbo, Amazon, and Noon, where applicable.

Football fans across the Gulf can take part in an interactive social media campaign on @lg_gulf for the chance to win a brand-new LG OLED TV — just in time to watch the World Cup final in stunning picture quality.

DUBAI, UAE, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is turning every living room into a front-row seat with the launch of its spirited 'Olé! LG OLED' campaign, bringing together the passion of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the unrivalled picture performance of the world's number one OLED TV — a title LG has proudly held for 13 consecutive years.



And as football fever sweeps across the globe, LG Gulf is giving regional fans the region more reasons than ever to upgrade their home entertainment experience and celebrate the beautiful game in style.



Powered by self-lit pixel technology that delivers perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and breathtaking color, LG OLED TVs are built to capture every defining moment on the pitch — from thunderous long-range strikes to the euphoric celebrations that follow. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 bringing together football lovers around the world, the experience at home should be nothing short of the passion it inspires — and LG OLED is here to deliver exactly that.



Exclusive World Cup Promotions Across Leading Retailers

As part of the 'Olé! LG OLED' celebrations, LG Gulf has partnered with some of the region's most trusted retail destinations to bring football fans exceptional value, where special promotional offers on select LG TV models are available where applicable at LuLu, Carrefour, Sharaf DG, Emax, Jumbo, Amazon, Noon, and more — making it the ideal moment to bring home an LG OLED and transform the viewing experience ahead of the tournament's most thrilling fixtures.



Whether gathering with family or hosting friends for a match night, LG's OLED lineup ensures every cheer, every gasp, and every goal is felt as much as it is seen.



Win an LG OLED TV and Watch the Final in Style

Adding to the tournament's excitement, LG Gulf is hosting a dynamic social media campaign on its official Instagram channel, @lg_gulf, centered around the theme: "Watch the final match with the finest LG OLED TV."



Throughout the World Cup, LG will roll out an engaging quiz series featuring questions inspired by the competition's most memorable matches and LG OLED's world-leading technology. Fans can enter by liking, commenting on, and sharing the posts. For an additional chance to win, participants are encouraged to share their own match-watching moments — from cozy home setups to spirited office viewing parties — tagging @lg_gulf and celebrating the tournament together.



LG will select one lucky winner to receive a brand-new LG OLED TV, ensuring they experience the World Cup final on the finest screen available. Because every great final deserves a great screen.



The Ultimate World Cup Experience Starts with LG OLED

LG's 13-year reign as the global number one OLED TV brand is a testament to its unwavering commitment to picture excellence, smart innovation, and user-centric design. Powered by the intuitive webOS smart TV platform, LG OLED TVs offer a seamlessly connected entertainment ecosystem, making them the perfect centerpiece for any home during the world's most-watched sporting event.



For full details on participating retailers, eligible models, and promotional offers, please visit: UAE Home Entertainment Promotions.

Olé with LG OLED: Cheer On the Beautiful Game with the World's No. 1 OLED TV

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997207/Ole_with_LG_OLED.jpg