Ohuhu Celebrates 10 Years of Color, Creativity, and Community

FREMONT, Calif., HAMBURG, Germany and SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohuhu, one of the leading global art supplies brands, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month, marking a decade shaped by creativity, community, and a shared belief that art should be within everyone's reach.

To honor this milestone, Ohuhu is launching its 10th-anniversary campaign, themed "Then & Now: Recreate in Color." The initiative invites artists to revisit their early work and reimagine it using new colors and mediums, celebrating not just the final masterpiece, but also their personal growth.

Ohuhu celebrates its 10th anniversary with a colorful showcase of new launches and customer-favorite art supplies, marking a decade of empowering artists and creators through high-quality creative tools.

The anniversary festivities will feature global art competitions, and the highly anticipated rollout of new products: the all-in-one Alcohol Markers Coloring Set, alongside the Kahuku Direct-Ink Acrylic Markers, designed for bold, multi-surface creativity.

Ohuhu has also expanded into cross-category collaborations, notably partnering with Bobbie Goods in 2025, a move that earned popularity within the cozy coloring community. Looking ahead, Ohuhu is thrilled to announce upcoming collaborative products with beloved coloring book brands Coco Wyo and Jade Summer, bringing customers even closer to the coloring book worlds they love.

The milestone also reflects Ohuhu's decade-long journey of product innovation, community growth, and creative exploration.

Founded in 2016 with a mission to bring high-quality art tools to more creators, Ohuhu gained attention with its breakout Oahu Series Alcohol Markers. Since 2019, Ohuhu has continued to expand the Honolulu Series Alcohol Markers, strengthening its position among colorists, illustrators, and hobbyists. Ohuhu has since evolved into a comprehensive creative brand, offering 500+ alcohol marker shades and a wide product ecosystem.

As part of its commitment to sustainable creative tools, Ohuhu introduced refillable alcohol ink in 2023, followed by innovative double-sided marker pads in 2024. Community feedback continues to help shape product development, while sustainability remains a key part of Ohuhu's brand direction.

As Ohuhu enters its next decade, the brand looks forward to growing with the community that made this milestone possible, continuing to create tools that bring color, joy, and inspiration to creators around the world.

About Ohuhu



Inspired by the sun-kissed, breezy spirit of the Hawaiian island of O'ahu, Ohuhu brings relaxation, joy, and creative freedom to the creative process. As of now, this island-inspired vision connects a global community of creators, with artists from 47 regions participating in Ohuhu's 10th-anniversary celebration.

Media Contact



Ohuhu PR Team

Email: marketing@ohuhu.com

Website: www.ohuhu.com