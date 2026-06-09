OHS opens 327,000 sq ft Trafford Park fulfilment centre to support rapid growth

MANCHESTER, England , June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OHS (Online Home Shop Limited) is pleased to announce that it has opened a new fulfilment centre in Trafford Park, Manchester, marking an important step in supporting the company's continued growth and strengthening its operational capacity.

To support one of the fastest growing online retailers in the UK, the site is 327,000 sq ft and provides approximately 45,000 pallet spaces which will help OHS enhance stock management, improve distribution efficiency, and better serve customers as demand continues to grow significantly.

With historic capacity restraints from multiple sites now unlocked, this site will allow OHS to ship six million orders this year and provides significant job opportunities to grow the current headcount from 200 people to over 300.

"Opening this new site is a significant milestone for OHS and reflects our commitment to investing in the infrastructure needed to support our incredible growth journey," said CEO Moshe Cohen.

Cohen added: "This additional capacity will help us operate more efficiently and continue delivering the high level of service our customers expect.

"I would like to thank everybody involved in making this happen."

Rafi Margulies, of Capre, advised OHS in securing the lease of the premises, with B8RE, DTRE and JLL representing Oxenwood.