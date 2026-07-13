Offshore Wind Market worth $208.33 billion by 2035 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Offshore Wind Market size is projected to grow from USD 57.51 billion in 2026 to USD 208.33 billion by 2035 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% during the forecast period.

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The offshore wind market is witnessing strong growth across global energy systems as governments, utilities, and private developers accelerate investments in large-scale renewable power generation to meet decarbonization and energy security goals. In the turbine segment, the increasing deployment of high-capacity offshore wind turbines ranging from 12 MW to over 15 MW is significantly improving project economics through higher energy yields, reduced installation requirements, and lower levelized cost of electricity (LCOE). Within the foundations and substructures segment, growing installations in deeper waters are driving demand for advanced monopile, jacket, and floating foundation technologies capable of supporting larger turbines under challenging marine conditions. The electrical infrastructure segment is experiencing substantial growth due to increasing investments in offshore substations, high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) systems, and high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission networks required for efficient long-distance power transmission from offshore wind farms to onshore grids. In the operations and maintenance segment, developers are increasingly utilizing digital twins, AI-enabled predictive maintenance platforms, condition monitoring systems, and autonomous inspection technologies to enhance turbine reliability, reduce downtime, and optimize asset performance throughout project lifecycles.

Offshore Wind Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023–2035

2023–2035 2026 Market Size: USD 57.51 billion

USD 57.51 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 208.33 billion

USD 208.33 billion CAGR (2026–2035): 15.4%

Offshore Wind Market Trends & Insights:

The turbines segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2035.

The deep water segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2035.

The fixed segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2035.

The above 15 MW segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2035.

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By turbine rating, the 10–15 MW segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is primarily driven by the industry's transition toward larger, more efficient turbines that maximize energy output while reducing the levelized cost of electricity. Offshore wind developers are increasingly deploying turbines within the 10–15 MW range because they offer an optimal balance between power output, installation efficiency, supply chain maturity, and project economics. These turbines enable developers to achieve higher capacity factors, reduce the number of turbines required per project, minimize foundation and cabling requirements, and lower overall installation and maintenance costs. Leading turbine manufacturers are actively commercializing advanced platforms within this rating category, incorporating larger rotor diameters, improved blade aerodynamics, enhanced generator technologies, and sophisticated control systems to improve energy capture and operational reliability. The segment is witnessing strong adoption across Europe, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and emerging offshore wind markets where utility-scale projects increasingly favor high-capacity turbine installations. Offshore wind farm operators are utilizing these turbines to optimize project performance, increase annual energy production, and improve return on investment under evolving auction and power purchase agreement frameworks. Furthermore, advancements in digital monitoring systems, predictive maintenance technologies, and condition-based asset management are enhancing the operational efficiency of 10–15 MW turbines, making them attractive for both fixed-bottom and next-generation offshore wind projects. The increasing availability of installation vessels capable of handling larger turbine components, along with improvements in foundation engineering and grid-connection infrastructure, is further supporting deployment in this segment.

By water depth, the shallow water segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The dominance of this segment is primarily due to the widespread deployment of fixed-bottom offshore wind farms in shallow coastal regions, where installation is technically less complex and more economically viable than in deeper-water projects. Shallow-water offshore wind projects benefit from established foundation technologies such as monopiles and gravity-based structures, which offer lower installation costs, proven operational reliability, and well-developed supply chains. These projects are extensively deployed across major offshore wind markets, including the UK, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, China, and Taiwan, where favorable seabed conditions and strong wind resources support large-scale commercial developments. The shallow-water segment continues to attract significant investment due to its lower capital expenditure requirements, reduced construction risks, and easier access for operations and maintenance activities. Developers increasingly prefer shallow-water locations for utility-scale projects because they enable efficient installation of high-capacity turbines ranging from 10 MW to 15 MW and beyond while minimizing foundation and grid connection costs. Advancements in monopile engineering, larger installation vessels, and improved subsea cabling technologies have further strengthened the economic attractiveness of shallow-water developments.

In addition, government-supported offshore wind leasing programs and renewable energy targets across Europe and Asia Pacific continue to accelerate project deployment in shallow-water zones. These projects provide high energy yields, predictable operating conditions, and attractive returns on investment, making them a preferred choice for developers, utilities, and investors. The segment also benefits from the growing expansion of offshore transmission infrastructure, digital asset monitoring systems, and predictive maintenance solutions that enhance operational efficiency and reduce lifecycle costs. Furthermore, the increasing scale of offshore wind farms, coupled with ongoing technological advancements in turbine and foundation design, is expected to reinforce the shallow-water segment's leadership throughout the forecast period.

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Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The growth of the Asia Pacific offshore wind market is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of renewable energy capacity, ambitious decarbonization targets, and increasing investments in offshore wind infrastructure across countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. China continues to dominate the regional market through large-scale offshore wind deployments, strong domestic manufacturing capabilities, and supportive government policies aimed at achieving carbon neutrality and enhancing energy security. The increasing development of utility-scale offshore wind farms, coupled with the deployment of larger turbine platforms exceeding 10 MW, is significantly accelerating market growth across the region. Growing investments in offshore transmission infrastructure, high-voltage direct current (HVDC) systems, subsea cable networks, and smart grid technologies are further supporting the integration of offshore wind into national power systems. Countries such as Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea are actively expanding their offshore wind project pipelines through favorable auction mechanisms, renewable energy incentives, and long-term energy transition strategies. The region is also benefiting from a well-established supply chain ecosystem encompassing turbine manufacturing, foundation fabrication, cable production, offshore substations, and installation vessel services. Major offshore wind developers, utilities, and turbine manufacturers are expanding their presence across Asia Pacific to capitalize on growing project opportunities and favorable market conditions. Furthermore, increasing adoption of floating offshore wind technologies in deep-water regions of Japan, South Korea, and Australia is creating new growth avenues for the market.

Top Companies in Offshore Wind Industry:

The Top Companies in Offshore Wind Market include Siemens Energy (Germany), Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd (China), Vestas (Denmark), Goldwind (China), and Envision Group (China).

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