This move is considered a significant milestone in the development of the infrastructure layer enabling AI investments in Türkiye.

ISTANBUL, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine, a global technology partner combining consultancy, system integration, and AI-powered product innovation, announced a strategic partnership agreement with Silicon Valley-based global technology leader Supermicro.

Within the scope of this collaboration, Odine will be positioned as Supermicro's partner in Türkiye. Supermicro offers NVIDIA-validated, high-performance GPU-based systems and AI factory solutions that stand out globally through AI factories, industrial AI clouds and national AI infrastructure projects implemented worldwide.

Odine and Supermicro Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI Infrastructure in Türkiye

In this context, Odine will take an active role in the deployment and operation of the high-performance GPU infrastructures, data processing capacity and cloud-based architectures required by AI factories. At the same time, this collaboration also aligns with Odine's product development approach in multi-cloud management, data sovereignty-focused cloud architectures, AI data center management and next-generation infrastructure orchestration. Odine's approach aims to support the more efficient, scalable and centralized management of different data center and cloud environments.

Today, AI investments are no longer limited to model development alone. The infrastructure layer capable of powering, scaling, and sustainably operating these models through regulation-compliant sovereign AI factory architectures is becoming one of the defining factors of competitive advantage. Solutions developed within this framework are expected to directly address increasing data volumes, low-latency requirements, and increasingly complex infrastructure demands, while enabling more autonomous and operationally efficient systems.

As 5G and Edge technologies continue to expand, the growing need for real-time data processing and high-performance computing is positioned as one of the core focus areas of the partnership. Through the AI factory approach, organizations will be able to manage the entire lifecycle, from data generation to model development and live environment deployment, within an integrated infrastructure framework.

The combination of Odine's system integration and operational expertise with Supermicro's high-performance infrastructure technologies is expected to enable next-generation use cases not only across telecommunications, but also within finance, retail, defense industries, and the public sector.

Through this strategic collaboration, Odine continues to strengthen its growth strategy built on global technology partnerships while contributing to the advancement and adoption of AI infrastructure in Türkiye.

Media Contact:

Harika Nihan Gündem,

Marketing Director,

harika.gundem@odine.com

About Odine:

Odine (BIST: ODINE) is a global technology partner combining consultancy, system integration, and AI-powered product innovation. With over 25 years of experience, Odine enables organizations to modernize and transform their digital infrastructures with precision, resilience, and scalability. Our expertise spans from designing and integrating next-generation networks to developing intelligent, cloud-native solutions, agentic AI capabilities, and sovereign cloud architectures that empower both telecom operators and enterprises to operate with greater control, agility, and efficiency. By combining vendor-neutral advisory, deep integration capabilities, and cutting-edge AI innovation, Odine supports its customers in building future-ready infrastructures that drive efficiency, agility, and long-term growth.

www.odine.com

About Supermicro:

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

https://www.supermicro.com/en/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999567/odine_supermicro.jpg