OCEANCO TO PRESENT LEVIATHAN AND DRAAK AT THE 2026 MONACO YACHT SHOW

MONACO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceanco has built its reputation by partnering with visionary owners who are bold enough to challenge convention. At this year's Monaco Yacht Show, that approach will be embodied by two recently delivered projects: Leviathan (111m/364ft) and Draak (93m/305ft) both owned by Gabe Newell, who joined the Oceanco team in July 2025. The attendance will also mark the first time Oceanco has showcased both a new build and a rebuild at the show.

"Every owner we work with brings a different vision, and every project challenges us in a different way," says Marcel Onkenhout, CEO of Oceanco. "With collaboration guiding every decision, we are looking forward to showcasing two yachts at this year's Monaco Yacht Show that truly reflect this ambition."

Leviathan and Draak were designed around teamwork and community. A highly collaborative build process across both projects resulted in unconventional layouts and crew-centric design philosophies. Developed to operate seamlessly together, Leviathan and Draak are companion yachts within Gabe Newell's Inkfish fleet.

"With Inkfish, we try to focus on being of service to the scientific community," says Gabe. "We work with scientists to understand what's helpful, then look at how our technology, tools and resources can best support their mission, whether that's getting them to places they couldn't otherwise reach, developing new technology or providing funding to remove barriers to their research."

Delivered in November 2025, Leviathan rethinks yacht design and operations to improve the experience of everyone living and working onboard. Communal spaces create an environment where guests and crew are encouraged to interact, while low-maintenance materials aim to maximize crew productivity. Dedicated onboard facilities, including a dive center, laboratory and hospital, support Inkfish activities.

Delivered in June 2026 following a comprehensive rebuild by Oceanco's Life Cycle Support, Draak has been reimagined for an entirely new operational purpose. Alongside Leviathan, she now supports Inkfish expeditions with specialist diving facilities, a capable tender fleet and heavy-duty lifting systems. Many of the same design and operational principles introduced on Leviathan were also adopted on Draak.

The Monaco Yacht Show will also mark just over a year since Gabe joined the Oceanco team. His tenure has overseen the continued expansion of the Oceanco's

collaborative ecosystem through the addition of Alewijnse and Winel, joining fellow specialist companies Aluship, Lateral and Mercury. Looking ahead, Oceanco sees further opportunities to welcome increasingly ambitious owner visions. By leveraging a wider technological ecosystem available to the Oceanco Group, the builder is exploring ways to innovate across the design, construction and operation of future yachts.

"Just about everything I've been involved in over the years has moved some aspect of technology forward in a way that benefits customers," says Gabe. "Our aim is to identify interesting technologies, prototype them and move them into production."

As one of the key events on the yachting calendar, the Monaco Yacht Show offers a valuable opportunity to connect with clients, partners, and industry professionals. Throughout the week, Oceanco will also take part in a curated program of events, with Leviathan and Draak on display at the cruise terminal, as well as hospitality spaces across different locations at the show.

With new build and refit opportunities available, Oceanco continues to welcome conversations with potential clients seeking to realize their own unique visions. To make the most of your visit, book a private appointment with our Sales and Life Cycle Support teams directly.

Note to editors

Please contact Georgia Lewis: Georgia.Lewis@oceanco.nl or +31 6 83 19 46 88.

IMAGES