NYSE Content Update: Whop Unveils CLI Product to Boost Business Owners

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New York Stock Exchange

21 Jul, 2026, 12:55 GMT

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 21st

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Infor CEO to discuss 'AI Boomerang’ effect
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Bank of Montreal at the NYSE on July 20

  • Investors are focusing on new geopolitical events and fresh corporate earnings ahead of market open.
  • Fintech startup Whop launches its command-line interface offering.
    • Built for use by humans and AI agents.
    • Designed to power business growth in plain language prompts.
    • CEO Steve Schwartz will join NYSE Live to explain how the solution expands capabilities for business owners.
  • Infor CEO Kevin Samuelson will join NYSE Live to discuss AI trends he's seeing across his customer base and enterprises at-large.

Opening Bell
The Pan-Mass Challenge celebrates 47 years of impact

Closing Bell
God's Love We Deliver rings the Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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