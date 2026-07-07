NYSE Content Update: Teradata AI Report Surveys 1,000 Global Tech + Data Leaders

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New York Stock Exchange

07 Jul, 2026, 12:55 GMT

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 7th

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Annovis reveals latest feat in Alzheimer’s fight.
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Securitize at the NYSE on July 6th.

  • The Dow will look to extend its rally after closing above 53,000 for the first time ever.
  • Teradata CIO Josh Fecteau will join NYSE Live to discuss the findings of a new report examining the state of enterprise AI adoption.
    • 68% of enterprises remain in Experimenting or Developing stages.
    • Only 7% have reached the final stage where tangible outcomes occur. 
  • The MACHINA Summit commenced today, with the RAISE Summit set to kick off from Paris on Wednesday.
    • MACHINA is focusing on physical AI, while the RAISE Summit will explore AI innovation.
    • Event Co-founder Hadrien de Cournon will join NYSE Live to reveal which topics are driving the conversation. 
  • Annovis Bio announced that it has reached full enrollment of 850 patients for its Phase 3 trial of Buntanetap for early Alzheimer's Disease.
    • Executives Cheng Fang and Sarah MacCallum will join NYSE Live to discuss the latest developments.

Opening Bell
IBM (NYSE: IBM) celebrates launch of Compact z17 and LinuxONE Systems

Closing Bell
Goldman Sachs Asset Management (NYSE Arca: GSLC, GBND, GIGL) celebrates one-year anniversary of its GBND and GIGL funds and ten-year anniversary of GSLC

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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