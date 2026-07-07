NYSE Content Update: Teradata AI Report Surveys 1,000 Global Tech + Data Leaders

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 7th

Annovis reveals latest feat in Alzheimer’s fight. Speed Speed Securitize at the NYSE on July 6th.

The Dow will look to extend its rally after closing above 53,000 for the first time ever.

Teradata CIO Josh Fecteau will join NYSE Live to discuss the findings of a new report examining the state of enterprise AI adoption. 68% of enterprises remain in Experimenting or Developing stages. Only 7% have reached the final stage where tangible outcomes occur.

The MACHINA Summit commenced today, with the RAISE Summit set to kick off from Paris on Wednesday. MACHINA is focusing on physical AI, while the RAISE Summit will explore AI innovation. Event Co-founder Hadrien de Cournon will join NYSE Live to reveal which topics are driving the conversation.

Annovis Bio announced that it has reached full enrollment of 850 patients for its Phase 3 trial of Buntanetap for early Alzheimer's Disease. Executives Cheng Fang and Sarah MacCallum will join NYSE Live to discuss the latest developments.



Opening Bell

IBM (NYSE: IBM) celebrates launch of Compact z17 and LinuxONE Systems

Closing Bell

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (NYSE Arca: GSLC, GBND, GIGL) celebrates one-year anniversary of its GBND and GIGL funds and ten-year anniversary of GSLC

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