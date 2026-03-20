NYSE Content Update: Senior Housing REIT Janus Living to Make Public Debut

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
20 Mar, 2026, 12:55 GMT
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 20th
- Markets are lower Friday morning after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was assisting the U.S. in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
- Janus Living (NYSE: JAN) will begin trading on the NYSE today and celebrates its IPO on-site this morning.
- Guardian Metal Resources CEO & Executive Director Oliver Friesen will join Taking Stock this afternoon to discuss its listing on NYSE American.
- The 38th Annual Roth Conference for small cap companies will kick off in Dana Point, California, on Sunday.
Opening Bell
Janus Living (NYSE: JAN) celebrates its IPO
Closing Bell
Guardian Metal Resources (NYSE American: GMTL) celebrates its listing on NYSE American
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
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