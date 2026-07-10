NYSE Content Update: Samos Energy Acquisition to Make NYSE Debut

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New York Stock Exchange

10 Jul, 2026, 12:55 GMT

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 10th

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Jon Taffer debuts AI ’twin’ to share expertise
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Ladenburg Thalmann at the NYSE on July 9

  • Investors keep a close eye on the latest developments in the Middle East.
    • As of 8:30 AM ET, ICE Brent Crude Oil is trading at $76
  • Black-check company Samos Energy Acquisition makes its trading debut on the NYSE today.
    • The firm is targeting traditional energy assets.
  • 'Bar Rescue' star and hospitality expert Jon Taffer will join NYSE Live to discuss how AI 'twin' designed to give entrepreneurs 24/7 access to business guidance.

Opening Bell
AIB Data Centers (NYSE American: AIB) celebrates its listing

Closing Bell
VegaShares ETFs celebrates the listing of VegaShares US Equity Autocallable Income ETF

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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