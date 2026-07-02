NYSE Content Update: Sail4th 250 Gears Up for Historic Tall Ships Parade

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 2nd

International Naval Review on deck. Speed Speed NY Field Office of U.S. Secret Service at NYSE.

Investors digest the June non-farms payroll report, which was released earlier this morning

Sail4th 250 President Chris O'Brien will join NYSE Live to discuss what attendees can expect during Saturday's Parade of Tall Ships up the Hudson River.

The U.S. Navy will be at the NYSE ahead of the International Naval Review. Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Daryl Caudle, will join Taking Stock to take viewers through the Navy's biggest initiatives for America's 250 th anniversary.

Sinda Executive Chairman Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla will join NYSE Live to reveal the silver miner's game plan for the rest of 2026. Shares of SIND began trading on the NYSE June 26.



Opening Bell

Sinda (NYSE: SIND) celebrates its recent trading debut on the NYSE

Closing Bell

U.S. and global military leaders celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/6020875/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg