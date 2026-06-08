NYSE Content Update: PointFive Raises $60 Million to Redefine Efficiency

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New York Stock Exchange

08 Jun, 2026, 12:55 GMT

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 8th

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NYSE Head of U.S. Listings to speak at NIRI 2026
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AstraZeneca celebrated NYSE transfer on June 5

  • Equities are higher Monday morning, even as tensions in the Middle East remained elevated over the weekend.
  • PointFive's Co-Founder and CPO Gal Ben David will join NYSE Live to disclose how the company will allocate $60 million in fresh capital.
  • Man Group's CEO Robyn Grew will join Taking Stock to discuss the firm's first two active ETFs, which recently began trading on NYSE Arca.
  • SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and NYSE Head of U.S. Listings Tara Dziedzic will speak at NIRI 2026 in Chicago, connecting key decision-makers in the IR community

Opening Bell
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) celebrates its 220th anniversary of founding

Closing Bell
Man Group ETFs celebrates the launch of its first two active ETFs

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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