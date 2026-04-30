NYSE Content Update: NASA's Jared Isaacman Celebrates Artemis II Success at NYSE

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New York Stock Exchange

30 Apr, 2026, 12:55 GMT

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 30th

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The Artemis II crew will have NYSE 'Bell Moment.'
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Bill Ackman at the NYSE on April 29th

  • Equities are higher on Thursday morning following earnings from Global X NYSE 100 ETF components Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple.
  • Former Fed policymaker Loretta Mester will join NYSE Live to deliver her takeaways from Wednesday's interest rate decision.
  • NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman will deliver executive remarks at the NYSE before joining NYSE Live for an interview celebrating the success of the Artemis II mission.
  • Astronauts from the Artemis II mission will join Kristen Scholer for a 'Bell Moment' on Friday.

Opening Bell
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman celebrates the success of the Artemis II mission

Closing Bell
RAISE Summit marks its third edition, convening global leaders and positioning Paris at the center of Europe's AI ecosystem.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970233/NYSE_April_30_Market_Update.mp4 
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Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5947476/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

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