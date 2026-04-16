NYSE Content Update: Madison Air Raises More than $2.2 Billion in its IPO

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 16th

NYSE is on site at the Semafor World Economy event. Speed Speed Viking celebrates two years of trading on the NYSE.

Markets are higher Thursday morning after the S&P 500 closed above 7,000 for the first time ever on Wednesday.

NYSX holding Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSMC) revealed a 58% increase in Q1 profit during its latest earnings report and topped analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Madison Air (NYSE: MAIR) CEO Jill Wyant will join NYSE Live as the company celebrates its IPO.

The NYSE is on site at the Semafor World Economy event, which brings together top executives and policymakers to discuss the future of the global economy.

Opening Bell

Madison Air (NYSE: MAIR) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

Morgan Stanley Investment Management celebrates the launch of Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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