NYSE Content Update: Lincoln International Valued at $2 Billion after $420 Million IPO

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New York Stock Exchange

20 May, 2026, 12:55 GMT

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on May 20th

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Lincoln International priced shares at $20 each in its IPO
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Bread Financial celebrated its listing anniversary.

  • The S&P 500 is 2.2% from its record high leading into Wednesday's session before Nvidia reports earnings this afternoon.
  • Shares of investment bank Lincoln International (NYSE: LCLN) will debut for trade on the NYSE after its IPO.
  • Edelman Smithfield will host its 2026 investor outlook day today at the New York Stock Exchange.

Opening Bell
Lincoln International (NYSE: LCLN) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Timken (NYSE: TKR) celebrates its Investor Day and unveiling of its strategy and 2028 financial targets

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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