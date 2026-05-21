NYSE Content Update: Lincoln International Pops by 13% in First Day of Trade

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New York Stock Exchange

21 May, 2026, 12:55 GMT

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on May 21st

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On Location creating unique experiences for fans
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Timken Rang NYSE Closing Bell on May 20

  • Investors digest Q1 earnings from Nvidia, which topped analyst estimates and included an $80 billion share repurchase program.  
  • Shares of Lincoln International (NYSE: LCLN) popped by nearly 13% during its trading debut on the NYSE yesterday.
  • On Location President Paul Caine will join NYSE Live to take viewers through how the TKO Holdings (NYSE: TKO) subsidiary is creating one-of-a-kind experiences for fans at the upcoming World Cup.

Opening Bell
Citigroup (NYSE: C) celebrates Asian Heritage Month

Closing Bell
BNY (NYSE: BNY) celebrates America250

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

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