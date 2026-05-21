NYSE Content Update: Lincoln International Pops by 13% in First Day of Trade

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
21 May, 2026, 12:55 GMT
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on May 21st
- Investors digest Q1 earnings from Nvidia, which topped analyst estimates and included an $80 billion share repurchase program.
- Shares of Lincoln International (NYSE: LCLN) popped by nearly 13% during its trading debut on the NYSE yesterday.
- On Location President Paul Caine will join NYSE Live to take viewers through how the TKO Holdings (NYSE: TKO) subsidiary is creating one-of-a-kind experiences for fans at the upcoming World Cup.
Opening Bell
Citigroup (NYSE: C) celebrates Asian Heritage Month
Closing Bell
BNY (NYSE: BNY) celebrates America250
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2985373/NYSE_Content_Update_May_21.mp4
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