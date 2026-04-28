NYSE Content Update: Joby Aviation Rings Opening Bell Following NYC Test Flight

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New York Stock Exchange

28 Apr, 2026, 12:55 GMT

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 28th

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Otter AI launches new note-taking solution
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Former NASA head Jim Bridenstine rang Closing Bell

  • Stock futures are down Tuesday morning as investors react to fresh earnings and the latest developments in the Middle East.
  • Otter.ai CEO Sam Liang will join NYSE Live this morning to provide details on the company's new AI-powered knowledge platform.
  • Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) celebrates its latest achievement this morning, with NYSE Live providing exclusive access to Founder & CEO JoeBen Bevirt's remarks.
  • Space industry executives will join NYSE Live to prepare the launch pad for today's NYSE Space Summit. 

Opening Bell
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) celebrates American innovation and the new Golden Age of Flight

Closing Bell
3M (NYSE: MMM) rings the Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967894/NYSE_Content_Update_April_28.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967893/NYSE_Space_Summit.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

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