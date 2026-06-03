NYSE Content Update: Intercontinental Exchange Joins Anthropic's Project Glasswing

NYSE issues a midday advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a midday update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's midday update for market insights as trading continues.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the midday update on June 3rd

Intercontinental Exchange Joins Anthropic’s Project Glasswing Speed Speed

NYSE-parent company Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) announced that it's part of Anthropic's cybersecurity initiative, Project Glasswing, deploying Claude Mythos Preview across its global infrastructure. The model is being integrated across ICE's exchanges, clearinghouses, data services, and mortgage technology platform.

ICE is leveraging the initiative to strengthen cybersecurity by identifying and remediating vulnerabilities before they can be exploited using emerging AI capabilities.

ICE President Ben Jackson said the effort enhances the security and resilience of critical market infrastructure. "We're advancing the use and sophistication of AI across our cybersecurity in a manner that is secure, auditable, and designed for regulated industries."

NYSE President Lynn Martin said, "Working with Anthropic on Project Glasswing, we are advancing our technology-forward innovations while protecting the integrity of our state-of-the-art infrastructure powering the global capital markets."

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