NYSE Content Update: Intercontinental Exchange Joins Anthropic's Project Glasswing

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
03 Jun, 2026, 16:43 GMT
NYSE issues a midday advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a midday update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's midday update for market insights as trading continues.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the midday update on June 3rd
- NYSE-parent company Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) announced that it's part of Anthropic's cybersecurity initiative, Project Glasswing, deploying Claude Mythos Preview across its global infrastructure.
- The model is being integrated across ICE's exchanges, clearinghouses, data services, and mortgage technology platform.
- ICE is leveraging the initiative to strengthen cybersecurity by identifying and remediating vulnerabilities before they can be exploited using emerging AI capabilities.
- ICE President Ben Jackson said the effort enhances the security and resilience of critical market infrastructure.
- "We're advancing the use and sophistication of AI across our cybersecurity in a manner that is secure, auditable, and designed for regulated industries."
- NYSE President Lynn Martin said, "Working with Anthropic on Project Glasswing, we are advancing our technology-forward innovations while protecting the integrity of our state-of-the-art infrastructure powering the global capital markets."
For market insights and more information download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994434/Intercontinental_Exchange_Anthropic_Project_Glasswing.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/6002135/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg
Share this article