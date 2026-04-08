NYSE Content Update: HumanX to Ring Remote Bell with 350+ Speakers On Site

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New York Stock Exchange

08 Apr, 2026, 12:57 GMT

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 8th

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The NYSE will host a remote closing bell in San Francisco for AI event HumanX.
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Voya Financial celebrated the 10th anniversary of Voya Cares.

  • ICE Brent Crude Oil, the international benchmark, drops double digits to trade below $100 a barrel after Iran agrees to a Hormuz deal.
  • Shares of Broadcom, a Global X NYSE 100 ETF top holding, jumped 6.2% after it inked AI deals with Google and Anthropic.
  • NYSE is teaming up with the Oliver Wyman Forum on an exclusive CEO Roundtable that covers the third-annual CEO Agenda survey.
  • This afternoon, HumanX Co-founder and CEO Stefan Weitz will ring the Closing Bell remotely in San Francisco with NYSE's Joe Benarroch.

Opening Bell
Coca-Cola Andina (NYSE: AKO.A) celebrates its 80th anniversary

Closing Bell
HumanX CEO Stefan Weitz celebrates the 2026 HumanX Conference in San Francisco

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952155/NYSE_April_8_Market_Update.mp4 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952154/NYSE_Voya_Financial.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5906121/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

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