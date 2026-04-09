NYSE Content Update: Fourth Annual NYSE Sustainability Leaders Summit to Commence

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New York Stock Exchange

09 Apr, 2026, 12:55 GMT

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 9th

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1,325 points yesterday.
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HumanX rang The Closing Bell remotely from San Francisco

  • ICE Brent Crude oil resumes its gain Thursday morning after falling below $95 a barrel Wednesday on the two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran.
  • Shares of Meta Platforms, a top NYSX holding, are set to add to yesterday's 6.5% rally after its 'Muse Spark' AI model release.
  • The fourth annual NYSE Sustainability Leaders Summit takes place this afternoon, convening executives at 11 Wall Street.

Opening Bell
Oliver Wyman Forum (NYSE: MRSH) rings the NYSE Opening Bell

Closing Bell
MNTN (NYSE: MNTN) rings the NYSE Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2953086/NYSE_April_9_Market_Update.mp4 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2953085/NYSE_HumanXBellRinging.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5908336/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

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