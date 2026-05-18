NYSE Content Update: Exchange Turns 234 Ahead of U.S. Semiquincentennial

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Laura Diorio delivers the pre-market update on May 18th

ICE CEO Jeff Sprecher Talks History of NYSE. Speed Speed Macy’s rang Closing Bell at NYSE on May 15. (PRNewsfoto/New York Stock Exchange)

Investors await earnings from Nvidia and several retail giants this week while monitoring new developments out of the Middle East.

The NYSE officially turned 234 on Sunday, continuing to set the standard for American capitalism.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) Founder, Chairman + CEO Jeff Sprecher said in an interview on Fox News that the history of the U.S. and his company are 'completely intertwined.'

The 23rd annual Energy Infrastructure CEO and Investor Conference begins today, bringing together a variety of leaders across the sector.

Opening Bell

Pelagos Insurance Capital Limited (NYSE: PLGO) celebrates its rebrand

Closing Bell

Oppenheimer (NYSE: OPY) celebrates its 145th anniversary

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com