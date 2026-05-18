NYSE Content Update: Exchange Turns 234 Ahead of U.S. Semiquincentennial

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New York Stock Exchange

18 May, 2026, 13:22 GMT

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Laura Diorio delivers the pre-market update on May 18th

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ICE CEO Jeff Sprecher Talks History of NYSE.
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Macy’s rang Closing Bell at NYSE on May 15. (PRNewsfoto/New York Stock Exchange)

  • Investors await earnings from Nvidia and several retail giants this week while monitoring new developments out of the Middle East.
  • The NYSE officially turned 234 on Sunday, continuing to set the standard for American capitalism.
  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) Founder, Chairman + CEO Jeff Sprecher said in an interview on Fox News that the history of the U.S. and his company are 'completely intertwined.'
  • The 23rd annual Energy Infrastructure CEO and Investor Conference begins today, bringing together a variety of leaders across the sector.

Opening Bell
Pelagos Insurance Capital Limited (NYSE: PLGO) celebrates its rebrand

Closing Bell
Oppenheimer (NYSE: OPY) celebrates its 145th anniversary

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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