NYSE Content Update: Entry Deadline Nears for The Money Awards 2026

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
20 Jul, 2026, 13:15 GMT
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 20th
- The major averages will look to bounce back as investors navigate a busy week of earnings and new developments in the Middle East.
- Money20/20's VP of Awards, Granita Chesterson, will join NYSE Live to set the scene for the Money Awards 2026.
- Entry deadline is July 28, with winners to be announced on October 18.
- Event recognizes the most impactful work across fintech.
- Ava Labs' VP of Onchain Finance, Morgan Krupetsky, will discuss how blockchain impacted ticket transactions at the FIFA World Cup.
- BMO (NYSE: BMO) and Rex Shares will ring the Closing Bell.
- Fund is part of the MicroSectors AI lineup of exchanged traded notes.
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
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