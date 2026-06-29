NYSE Content Update: Easterly Launches Easterly Snow All Cap Value Fund

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Pete Asch delivers the pre-market update on June 29th

Orlando Mayor Talks City’s Business Transformation. Speed Speed Customers Bancorp at the NYSE on June 26.

Investors track new developments in the Middle East after the U.S. and Iran agreed to halt hostilities over the weekend.

The city of Orlando, Florida says it's seeing more companies establish headquarters or expand business operations in the city. Mayor Buddy Dyer joins NYSE Live to discuss factors behind Orlando's transition to becoming a corporate and innovation hub. Travel + Leisure moved its headquarters to the city earlier this year.

Easterly Asset Management announced that it's expanding its platform with the debut of the Easterly Snow All Cap Value Fund. The firm also disclosed that it has completed the acquisition of Olstein's mutual fund business. Easterly Snow CIO Josh Schachter will join NYSE Live to explain how the moves elevate its value investing platform.



Opening Bell

Del Monte Corporation (NYSE: DMC) celebrates its new ticker symbol and brand unification

Closing Bell

Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) celebrates Pride Month under its 2026 global Pride theme 'When I Think of Home'

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