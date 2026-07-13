NYSE Content Update: Circle Shares Come Off 5% Rise After Latest Banking Step

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 13th

WisdomTree Celebrates 20th Anniversary of ETF Speed Speed VegaShares ETF at the NYSE on July 10.

Investors are closely following new developments in the Middle East while awaiting fresh inflation data and the start of earnings season.

Circle (NYSE: CRCL) has received final OCC approval to establish Circle National Trust, a federally chartered national trust bank. Executive Dante Disparte will join NYSE Live to discuss what the bank will offer consumers. Shares of Circle closed Friday's session up 5% following the news.

WisdomTree (NYSE: WT) Founder & CEO Jonathan Steinberg will join NYSE Live to celebrate the 20 th anniversary of the firm's first ETF listing on the exchange. Shares of WisdomTree are up more than 50% year-to-date.

anniversary of the firm's first ETF listing on the exchange.

Opening Bell

WisdomTree (NYSE: WT) celebrates the 20th anniversary of their first ETF on the NYSE

Closing Bell

Resideo (NYSE: REZI) showcases the future of its business

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