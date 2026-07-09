NYSE Content Update: Brazilian Airline Azul Takes Flight on NYSE Big Board

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 9th

NYSX ETF component Alibaba comes off gains of 11% Speed Speed First Eagle Investments at NYSE on July 8

Investors are monitoring new developments in the Middle East while also dissecting the latest Fed minutes. As of 8 AM ET, ICE Brent Crude Oil is $78 a barrel.

The Global X NYSE 100 ETF is coming off a winning session, paced by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA). Shares rose more than 11% after analysts from UBS highlighted the company's growth angle.

NYSE Live will provide coverage of Brazilian airline Azul's uplifting to the NYSE, including the executive's remarks and an interview with CEO John Rodgerson.

Opening Bell

Azul Airlines (NYSE: AZUL) celebrates its uplisting to the NYSE

Closing Bell

Ladenburg Thalmann celebrates its 150th anniversary

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com