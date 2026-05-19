NYSE Content Update: Armada Raises $230 Million, Boosts Valuation to $2 Billion

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
19 May, 2026, 12:55 GMT
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 19th
- The stock market's recent run pauses as traders monitor Middle East news and corporate earnings.
- The NYSE is sponsoring the 2026 CNBC Disruptor 50, which shines a light on breakthrough innovation.
- AI firm Armada teams up with Johnson Controls and raises fresh funding in an oversubscribed Series B round.
- The Fourth Annual AAPI Heritage Month Celebration will occur at the NYSE under the theme, 'Path to the Boardroom.'
Opening Bell
CAVA (NYSE: CAVA) celebrates 15 years of defining the next large scale cuisine category
Closing Bell
Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH) celebrates its 25th anniversary as a public company
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
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