NYSE Content Update: AdvanCell Raises $315 Million to Fight Prostate Cancer

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
17 Jul, 2026, 12:55 GMT
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 17th
- Equities are lower as investors parse through fresh earnings and monitor new activity in the Middle East.
- NYSE Live will provide exclusive access to Standard Nuclear's executive remarks.
- CEO Kurt Terrani will also join the program to explain why now was the perfect time to take the energy company public.
- Shares of STDN began trading on Thursday.
- AdvanCell CEO Philina Lee joins NYSE Live following the firm's $315 million funding round.
- Startup is developing targeted alpha therapies for prostate cancer.
- Company says it will be expanding its manufacturing infrastructure in the U.S.
- Voyager Technologies discloses next steps after receiving a $298 million contract from NASA.
- Firm will conduct pair of lunar landing missions following its acquisition of Astrobotic.
- Chairman + CEO Dylan Taylor will join NYSE Live to discuss how the data will aid NASA's Artemis program.
Opening Bell
Standard Nuclear (NYSE: STDN) celebrates its recent Initial Public Offering
Closing Bell
UWM Holdings (NYSE: UWMC) celebrates of National Mortgage Brokers Day
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
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