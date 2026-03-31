NYSE Content Update: A Sweet Time at the NYSE as Hershey Hosts its Investor Day

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New York Stock Exchange

31 Mar, 2026, 12:55 GMT

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 31st

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Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) says 'AI is here to stay.'
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Koppers closes the market on March 30th.

  • Markets are rising Tuesday morning as the average price of gas tops $4 per gallon in the U.S. amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
  • Tune in to NYSE Live to hear what Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) told Kristen Scholer at The Hill & Valley Forum about AI's role in cybersecurity.
  • Hershey (NYSE: HSY) Chief Growth and Marketing Officer Stacy Taffet will join NYSE Live to discuss what's in store for the company's Investor Day.
  • Dimensional Fund Advisors executive Joel Schneider will join Taking Stock after the Closing Bell to celebrate the launch of its new ETF.

Opening Bell
Hershey (NYSE: HSY) marks its 2026 Investor Day

Closing Bell
Dimensional Fund Advisors celebrates the launch of its new ETFs

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946836/NYSE_March_31_Market_Update.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946835/NYSE_Koppers.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

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