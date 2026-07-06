Nuvion Integrates Ripple USD (RLUSD) to Expand Global Stablecoin Payments and Blockchain Infrastructure

MIAMI, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses today operate in a world where customers, suppliers, contractors, and partners increasingly span multiple countries and currencies. Yet moving money across borders often remains slow, fragmented, and dependent on legacy financial infrastructure that was not built for an always-on global economy.

Nuvion, the AI-powered global banking and cross-border payments platforms built on fiat and stablecoins for businesses and fintechs, today announced the integration of Ripple USD (RLUSD) into its infrastructure platform, expanding stablecoin-powered payment and settlement capabilities for businesses operating across borders.

The integration brings RLUSD into Nuvion's unified global financial platform, enabling businesses to move seamlessly between traditional banking rails and blockchain-based payment networks through a single infrastructure layer.

As demand grows for faster, more efficient global payments, businesses increasingly require solutions that combine the speed and programmability of blockchain technology with the trust, compliance, and reliability of regulated financial systems. Together, Nuvion and Ripple are building infrastructure designed for that future.

By integrating RLUSD, Nuvion continues to expand the payment and settlement options available to businesses managing global operations, treasury workflows, and cross-border transactions.

Through the integration, Nuvion enables:

Faster cross-border settlement using stablecoin-powered rails

Seamless movement between fiat currencies and digital assets

Enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure for businesses and fintechs

Global treasury and liquidity management across multiple markets

Embedded blockchain payment capabilities through a unified API and platform

The integration further strengthens Nuvion's ability to help businesses operate globally without relying solely on traditional correspondent banking systems, while providing greater flexibility in how funds move across markets.

"We believe the future of money movement will be increasingly real-time, programmable, and global," said Keisha Clark, Managing Director of Nuvion. "Integrating RLUSD expands the infrastructure available to businesses operating internationally, helping them access faster settlement, greater flexibility, and modern financial capabilities through a single platform."

"Stablecoins are increasingly central to how demand for faster, more transparent cross-border payments is being met," said Lauren Berta, Product Lead at Ripple. "RLUSD is built to bring the efficiency of blockchain to global payments, giving enterprises and fintechs a practical, compliant way to move value around the world. This integration demonstrates how that utility is being put into action, delivering infrastructure businesses can build on with confidence."

The integration marks another milestone in Nuvion's mission to build a unified operating system for global money movement, bringing together global accounts, payments, payouts, treasury, cards, foreign exchange, and stablecoin infrastructure to help businesses scale seamlessly across borders.

About Nuvion

Nuvion is the AI-powered global banking and cross-border payments platform built on fiat and stablecoins for businesses and fintechs. With multi-currency accounts, global payment rails, treasury tools and compliance infrastructure, all accessible via a single API, Nuvion simplifies how businesses move, manage and grow money across borders. Built for a world where ambition crosses borders instantly.

About Ripple

Founded in 2012, Ripple is the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance. Its solutions span global payments, custody, liquidity, and treasury management, serving as a one-stop shop for moving, storing, exchanging, and managing value. Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD, and the cryptocurrency XRP underpinning these solutions allow Ripple and its customers to shape the modern financial system.

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