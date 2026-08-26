NSFOCUS Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership for Excellence in Anti-DDoS Protection

The company is recognized for its carrier-grade hybrid anti-DDoS portfolio, AI-assisted threat mitigation, and customer-centric cybersecurity operations, delivering scalable, resilient protection against evolving cyber threats.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that NSFOCUS has been awarded the 2026 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership in the anti-DDoS industry for its outstanding achievements in cybersecurity innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights NSFOCUS's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. NSFOCUS excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "NSFOCUS delivers a coherent and confidence-driven customer experience across the full life cycle, from initial evaluation through long-term ownership and ongoing service engagement. The company structures evaluations around well-defined proof-of-concept success criteria and transparent sizing methodologies, helping customers avoid over- or under-provisioning of anti-DDoS systems (ADS), network traffic analyzers (NTA), or cloud DDoS protection services (DPS)," said Vivien Pua, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on hybrid cybersecurity architectures, AI-assisted operations, and customer-centric service delivery, NSFOCUS has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in anti-DDoS technologies and security operations have enabled it to scale effectively across global markets. With over 25 years of industry expertise, more than 4,000 employees worldwide, and over 200,000 customers globally, NSFOCUS continues to strengthen its leadership position in critical infrastructure-grade cybersecurity environments.

Innovation remains central to NSFOCUS's approach. Its suite of anti-DDoS solutions, including ADS, NTA, ADS Manager (ADSM), Cloud (DPS), and Managed Security Services (MSS), addresses the full spectrum of modern cyber defense requirements. The company combines AI-enriched detection, hardware acceleration, and SOC-led operations to deliver scalable, low-latency, and high-performance mitigation capabilities across on-premises, hybrid, cloud, and edge environments.

"This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us worldwide, and the discipline that keeps NSFOCUS adapting its anti-DDoS defenses to every shift in the threat landscape. Resilient protection isn't a single technology — it's the commitment to evolve alongside the attacks our customers face." said Richard Zhao, COO of International Business at NSFOCUS.

NSFOCUS's unwavering commitment to the customer experience further strengthens its market position. Through structured onboarding, transparent deployment methodologies, standardized operational workflows, and around-the-clock SOC monitoring, the company consistently delivers predictable and resilient protection during real-world DDoS incidents. Its partner-led delivery model, localized support capabilities, and closed-loop feedback processes have enabled NSFOCUS to build long-term customer trust across telecommunications, financial services, cloud providers, gaming, and enterprise sectors worldwide.

Frost & Sullivan commends NSFOCUS for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of the anti-DDoS industry and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About NSFOCUS

NSFOCUS, Inc., a leader in cybersecurity, is dedicated to protect telecommunications, internet service providers, hosting providers and enterprises from sophisticated cyberattacks.

Founded in 2000, NSFOCUS operates globally with over 4000 employees at two headquarters in Beijing, China, and Santa Clara, CA, USA, with over 50 offices worldwide. NSFOCUS has a proven track record of protecting over 25% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, including four of the five largest banks and six of the world's top ten telecommunications companies.

Leveraging technical prowess and innovation, NSFOCUS delivers a comprehensive suite of security solutions, including the Intelligent Security Operations Platform (ISOP) for modern SOC, Volumetric DDoS Protection, Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) and Web Application and API Protection (WAAP). All the solutions and services are augmented by the Security Large Language Model (SecLLM) NSFGPT (Chinese name Fengyunwei) and other cutting-edge research achievements developed by NSFOCUS.