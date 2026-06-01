NOVOSENSE Receives "Excellent Supplier Award" at UAES Eco-Partner Summit 2026

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NOVOSENSE Microelectronics

01 Jun, 2026, 07:00 GMT

SHANGHAI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE Microelectronics received the "Excellent Supplier Award" at the UAES Eco-Partner Summit 2026, hosted by United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd. (UAES) under the theme "Partners to Win." The award recognises NOVOSENSE's performance in technical collaboration, innovation, quality management and delivery reliability. Shengyang Wang, CEO of NOVOSENSE, attended the summit and accepted the award on behalf of the company.

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Third from the left: Shengyang Wang, CEO of NOVOSENSE Microelectronics

The award also underscores UAES's recognition of NOVOSENSE's technical capabilities and operational execution, marking an important milestone in the long-term collaboration between the two companies.

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