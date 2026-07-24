Nova Biomedical Advances Integrated Cell Line Development Workflows: NanoCellect products are now part of Nova Biomedical

WALTHAM, Mass., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Biomedical today announced a transaction involving certain assets of NanoCellect, a provider of microfluidic cell sorting technology.

This expands Nova Biomedical's capabilities in cell line development and strengthens its ability to support biopharmaceutical workflows from early development through manufacturing.

NanoCellect® WOLF G2® cell sorting platform introduces gentle, microfluidic-based cell selection and isolation, complementing Nova Biomedical's existing Solentim portfolio for clone generation, verification, and growth analysis. Together, these technologies enable a more integrated approach to cell line development—linking cell selection, single-cell isolation, and high-confidence clone verification.

This expansion of Nova's portfolio will accelerate cell line development timelines and improve clone selection outcomes, while establishing a stronger foundation for process development, scale-up, and manufacturing.

Nova Biomedical's portfolio also includes robust analytical solutions for cell culture monitoring, including metabolite analysis with BioProfile® FLEX2, osmolality measurement with OsmoTECH®, and cell counting and viability with BioProfile® FAST CDV. These capabilities serve as critical control points across the bioprocessing workflow and are used from development through production.

The addition of the NanoCellect products further advances Nova Biomedical's strategy to provide a more connected portfolio of technologies supporting continuity, insight, and decision-making across the full bioprocessing lifecycle.

"NanoCellect adds a critical upstream capability to our portfolio and strengthens our ability to connect key steps in cell line development," said John Luck, President of Nova Biomedical's Biopharma Business. "By integrating cell sorting with clone isolation and high-confidence verification, alongside analytical control points such as cell culture monitoring and osmolality, we are enabling customers to reach a successful clone more quickly and generate insights that help optimize clone selection and drive better performance during process development, scale-up, and manufacturing. This is an important step in building a more connected and differentiated platform for cell line development and bioprocessing."

About Nova Biomedical

Nova Biomedical is a global provider of advanced analytical instruments and solutions for the biopharmaceutical and clinical markets. The company's portfolio supports critical workflows across cell line development, process development, and manufacturing, enabling customers to improve productivity, quality, and operational efficiency.

About NanoCellect

NanoCellect develops microfluidic cell sorting technologies designed for gentle, sterile cell isolation. Its platforms are used in applications including cell line development, single-cell analysis, and cell therapy research.

Lisa Fahey

VP, Corporate Programs and Communications

Email: lfahey@novabio.com