OSLO, Norway, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult (Oslo: MULTI)

Annual general meeting of Multiconsult ASA will be held on Thursday 16 April 2026 at 05:00 p.m. / 17:00 hours CEST at the Company's head office, at the company's head office, Nedre Skøyen vei 2, 0276 Oslo, Norway.

This is a physical meeting, and we encourage shareholders to either participate by advance votes, proxy or physically. If any shareholder enrolled prefer to attend electronically, please send an e-mail to psmj@multiconsult.no and we will facilitate for this.

All the documents to be processed at the annual general meeting, including the Multiconsult Annual Report 2025, are available on the company's website: www.multiconsultgroup.com.

Please find attached the following documents:

Notice of the annual general meeting

Proposed resolutions

Attendance form

Proxy form

Statement of the nomination committee

Report regarding salary and other remuneration for leading persons

Multiconsult Annual Report 2024

Memo on profit sharing

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & IRO

Phone: +47 416 11 161

E-mail: psmj@multiconsult.no

Media contact:

Lars Nermoen, Communications Director

Phone: +47 902 40 153

E-mail: lars.nermoen@multiconsult.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/multiconsult/r/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-in-multiconsult-asa,c4322054

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