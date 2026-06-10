North America Healthcare IT Market worth $529.06 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the North America Healthcare IT Market is projected to grow from about USD 270.94 billion in 2026 to USD 529.06 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.3%.

Browse 293 market data Tables and 59 Figures spread through 359 Pages and in-depth TOC on "North America Healthcare IT Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

North America Healthcare IT Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 270.94 billion

USD 270.94 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 529.06 billion

USD 529.06 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 14.3%

North America Healthcare IT Market Trends & Insights:

In 2025, the healthcare provider solutions segment accounted for 78.3% of the North America healthcare IT market.

Healthcare providers accounted for the largest share of the North America healthcare IT market at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

The US accounted for the dominant share of 94.4% of the North America healthcare IT market in 2025.

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Market growth is being supported by rising interoperability requirements, increasing provider consolidation, and growing investments in AI-enabled healthcare operations across the US and Canada. Healthcare organizations are increasingly replacing fragmented legacy systems with integrated digital platforms capable of supporting real-time patient data exchange, remote care delivery, and enterprise-wide workflow management. In the US, adoption of electronic health records among non-federal acute care hospitals exceeded 96%, according to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). This continues to accelerate demand for interoperability, cybersecurity, and healthcare analytics solutions. In parallel, increasing labor shortages and clinician burnout are encouraging healthcare providers to invest in automation technologies that reduce administrative burden and improve care coordination.

The clinical healthcare IT solutions segment held the largest share within the healthcare provider solutions market.

Based on healthcare provider solutions, the clinical healthcare IT solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the North America healthcare IT market. The segment's growth is supported by increasing adoption of electronic health records, telehealth platforms, clinical decision support systems, and AI-assisted documentation tools across hospitals and ambulatory care settings. Healthcare providers are increasingly focusing on improving physician productivity and reducing medical errors through integrated clinical workflow systems. In addition, growing demand for remote patient monitoring and virtual care services is accelerating investments in clinical healthcare IT platforms. The expansion of value-based care models and rising pressure to improve patient outcomes are further strengthening the adoption of interoperable clinical solutions across large healthcare networks.

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The healthcare providers segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the healthcare providers segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare spending, and growing patient volumes are encouraging hospitals and physician groups to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. According to the CDC, nearly 6 in 10 adults in the US live with at least one chronic disease, increasing demand for long-term care management and digitally connected healthcare services. Healthcare providers are also investing heavily in AI-enabled workflow automation, revenue cycle optimization, and patient engagement technologies to reduce administrative burden and improve operational efficiency. Growing labor shortages and clinician burnout across North America are further driving the adoption of healthcare IT solutions that streamline clinical and administrative operations.

The US accounted for the largest share of the North America healthcare IT market in 2025.

Based on country, the US accounted for the largest share of the North America healthcare IT market due to strong healthcare IT spending, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing investments in interoperability and AI-driven healthcare technologies. Federal initiatives supporting healthcare data exchange and digital health accessibility continue to accelerate healthcare IT adoption across hospitals, payer organizations, and integrated delivery networks. In addition, rising cybersecurity concerns and increasing demand for cloud-based healthcare infrastructure are encouraging healthcare organizations to modernize legacy systems and strengthen digital capabilities. The country also continues to witness strong investments in telehealth, healthcare analytics, and automation platforms aimed at improving patient care delivery and healthcare operational efficiency.

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Top Companies in North America Healthcare IT Market:

The Top Companies in North America Healthcare IT Market include Optum, Inc. (US), Cognizant (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Dell Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Oracle (US), Epic Systems Corporation. (US), Veradigm LLC (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), and Nuance Communications, Inc. (US), among others.

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